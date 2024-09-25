Biden-Harris Cabinet official says 'let's extinguish' Trump 'for good' amid increased assassination attempts

While yet another report of an assassination plot against former President Donald Trump has surfaced, Democrats continue to use extremist rhetoric.

The comments were made by 53-year-old Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo during an interview with MSNBC. Host Mika Brzezinski asked Raimondo to respond to Trump saying he would be the protector of women.

'She just advertised a bounty to be put on him.'

"I don't know how we've gotten here, but we sure as hell have to get out of here and get [Vice President] Kamala [Harris] in the White House," Raimondo responded.

She went on to say that Trump's comments were "enraging" and "bloodcurdling" and "belittling" to women.

"It's just another lie! Like, how did we get here? Let’s extinguish him for good,” Raimondo added. “We have an answer. We have a remarkably talented candidate who is sincere, who is pragmatic, who’s open. Let’s just get it done."

Brzezinski must have realized that Raimondo's phrasing would be controversial, because she asked her to explain more fully what she meant.

“Vote him out, banish him from American politics,” Raimondo replied. “Yes, just vote him out so he goes away.”

Many on social media, however, lambasted the Biden official, including Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung.

"SICK & TWISTED," Cheung responded on the X platform. "She just advertised a bounty to be put on him. She is no better than the Iranian terrorists."

Cheung was referring to a warning given to the former president by intelligence officials that the Iranian regime had been increasing its efforts to assassinate Trump. He added that Congress had voted to approve a bipartisan motion to increase security to protect Trump from further attacks.

Before accepting the position in Biden's Cabinet, Raimondo was the governor of Rhode Island from 2015 to 2021.

Most of the segment with Raimondo can be viewed on the YouTube channel of MSNBC.

