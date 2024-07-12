Rep. Jordan probes UN for helping ‘fast-track’ illegal aliens into US through Biden’s ‘unlawful’ pathways

House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) sent letters to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Organization for Migration demanding more information about how the U.N. is helping the Biden administration “fast-track” illegal aliens into the United States through the administration’s “unlawful” pathways, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported.



The letters, obtained by the DCNF, stated that the House Judiciary Committee is continuing to oversee the Biden administration’s enforcement of immigration laws.

'Works to ensure more aliens arrive in the United States.'

“Despite an unprecedented border crisis and the Biden Administration’s release of millions of illegal aliens into the United States, the Administration continues to create additional unlawful avenues to fast-track even more arrivals into the country,” both letters read.

Jordan requested that the U.N. provide additional information about its partnership with the Biden administration, specifically regarding the U.S. State Department’s Safe Mobility Offices initiative. He noted that the UNHCR has claimed the program would “avoid the risks associated with onward movement.”

“In other words, this new program fast-tracks aliens into the United States out of sight of the American people and without public transparency of the chaos at the border. Far from simply expanding the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, Safe Mobility Offices give aliens outside the United States ‘several options’ to resettle in the United States, including through ‘family reunification, labor pathways,’ and expansion of the Biden Administration’s illegal abuses of humanitarian parole,” Jordan wrote.

He noted that the Biden administration’s initiative “reached 170,000 individuals” by the middle of April.

According to the State Department’s website, the Safe Mobility Initiative “is one of the many ways” the Biden administration is providing “access to safe and lawful pathways from partner countries in the region at no cost, so refugees and vulnerable migrants don’t have to undertake dangerous journeys in search of safety and better opportunities.”

“As part of its partnership with the U.S., UNHCR is ‘responsible for outreach in Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and Ecuador to adequately reach individuals who might be interested and eligible in registering’ for the program through the initiative’s website,” Jordan wrote. “As UNHCR works to ensure more aliens arrive in the United States, American taxpayers continue to fund the organization’s work.”

The IOM also “regularly promotes” the program and “shares information with aliens on how they can travel to the United States,” Jordan said.

Since 2021, American taxpayers have shelled out over $6.3 billion to the UNHCR, the letters stated.

Jordan requested documents and information from the U.N., including the UNHCR’s and the IOM’s communications with the Biden administration regarding the Safe Mobility Offices and the amount of funding the agencies have dedicated to the initiative.

Neither the UNHCR nor the IOM responded to the DCNF’s request for comment.

