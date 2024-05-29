Rep. Stefanik files misconduct complaint against Judge Merchan, says his selection for Trump NY case was 'not random at all'

United States Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-New York) filed a misconduct complaint on Tuesday against acting Justice Juan Merchan over his "repeated assignment" to cases involving or related to former President Donald Trump, the New York Post reported.



Stefanik argued that his selection in the New York criminal case against Trump and other cases involving Trump's allies was "not random at all."

'Whoever made the assignment intentionally selected Acting Justice Merchan.'

"I just filed an official misconduct complaint with the New York State Unified Court System related to the 'random' assignment of Acting Manhattan Justice Juan Merchan, a Biden donor whose daughter is fundraising millions off his unprecedented work, to criminal cases against President Donald J. Trump, his companies, and his allies," Stefanik wrote on X Tuesday.

In a letter to the inspector general of the New York State Unified Court System, Stefanik noted that in addition to overseeing the ongoing New York criminal case against the former president, Merchan also "presided over the criminal trial against the Trump Organization and will be presiding over the criminal trial of Steve Bannon, a senior advisor in President Trump's White House and a prominent advocate for President Trump."

She noted that there are at least 24 other sitting justices on the court.

"If justices were indeed being randomly assigned in the Criminal Term, the probability of two specific criminal cases being assigned to the same justice is quite low, and the probability of three specific criminal cases being assigned to the same justice is infinitesimally small," she continued.

Stefanik contended that Merchan's selection was "not random at all." The acting justice donated to President Joe Biden's 2020 campaign and other left-leaning groups, she added. Stefanik commented that Merchan's daughter works for a progressive political consulting firm.

According to Federal Election Commission records, the Post reported, Merchan contributed $15 to the "Biden for President" campaign, $10 to the Progressive Turnout Project, and another $10 to Stop Republicans.

"The simple answer to why Acting Justice Merchan has been assigned to these cases would seem to be that whoever made the assignment intentionally selected Acting Justice Merchan to handle them to increase the chance that Donald Trump, the Trump Organization, and Steven Bannon would ultimately be convicted," Stefanik declared.

The lawmaker requested an investigation into Merchan's selection "to determine whether the required random selection process was in fact followed."