Report highlights growing influence of religious soldiers within IDF ranks

The Israel Defense Forces have been painted into a corner recently, as they were forced to acknowledge and respond to an atrocious act of sacrilege committed by those in their ranks.

Blaze News previously reported on two separate incidents involving IDF soldiers desecrating Christian sites and symbols.

The secular headquarters 'have very little control of the behavior on the ground.'

The first incident involved a uniformed IDF soldier smashing a statue of Jesus Christ in the face with a sledgehammer. The second, which occurred in late November 2024, was a video showing the desecration of an Orthodox church in Deir Mimas, Lebanon.

While the IDF has acknowledged both incidents to some degree, the extent of their response to the recent viral photo of the IDF soldier smashing the Christ statue was a rare step for Israeli leadership.

RELATED: IDF under fire after shocking footage of Lebanese church desecration resurfaces

Nasser Ishtayeh/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

While Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was "shocked and saddened" by the photo, the IDF announced punishments following the conclusion of their investigation.

The IDF announced Tuesday that both the soldier who photographed the smashing of the statue and the one who destroyed it would be removed from combat duty and receive 30 days of military detention.

Six additional soldiers who were present at the scene failed to intervene, stop, or report the incident. They have been "summoned for clarification discussions," and "further command-level measures will be determined" moving forward.

Yet a new article from the Telegraph has suggested that these incidents may be a symptom of changing religious dynamics within the IDF's ranks.

The Telegraph reported that a stricter sense of religious observance has begun to change the IDF culture.

Citing examples such as female soldiers being reprimanded for dressing "immodestly" and other soldiers being jailed for barbecuing on Shabbat, the Telegraph suggested that the IDF's culture would be "almost unrecognizable" to the Israeli soldiers of the first decades of the state's existence.

It is common knowledge that Israel's military has historically been a secular institution within a largely secular government.



However, the author suggested that the IDF's ranks are beginning to fill with Israelis who adhere to a "messianic and ultra-nationalist ideology" that informs the very reason they joined the military service in the first place.

This trend has caused tensions to rise between the religious soldiers and the generally secular leadership.

Chairman of the Secular Forum Dr. Ram Vromen told the Telegraph that the leadership views these changes with hostility.

"For years before October 7, secular people increasingly identified the combat roles with things they were not sympathetic to, like the occupation in the West Bank, so they volunteered for other roles," he said. "But the religious and the religious nationalist recruits volunteer for combat roles enthusiastically."

Vromen added that the secular headquarters "have very little control of the behavior on the ground," likely referring to the recent incidents that have harmed the IDF's public image.

It was later argued that the IDF, even if its leadership remains secular, faces a dilemma.

Between growing personnel shortages during the war and an increasing reliance on these religious soldiers to do the warfighting, the military cannot afford to lose them; however, the religious cultural shift continues to solidify its hold on the institution through an "increasingly muscular military rabbinate" and a takeover of most educational activities in the military.

As a result, the IDF may be forced to deal with increasingly popular ideas such as the expansionist "Greater Israel" project, along with more incidents like those mentioned above.

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