Republican senator reminds Steve Deace about his 'friendly' subpoena of Kash Patel

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin has consistently fought for transparency and answers for the American people. Johnson shared his latest push for transparency with Steve Deace on the "Steve Deace Show" Tuesday as he and many others across the country are still hungry for answers.

Over a year has passed since Thomas Matthew Crooks fired shots at former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, nearly assassinating the incoming leader of the free world. Despite the time that has elapsed, the American people still know little about the assassination attempt or the would-be assassin himself.

Johnson decided to take matters into his own hands.

"An awful lot of what we do know, my investigatory staff, just by calling local law enforcement shortly after Butler ... were able to develop a pretty detailed timeline," Johnson told Deace. "We published a preliminary report, laid out all of the failures of the security plan of the Secret Service in Butler. Then, within two weeks, the FBI pretty well took over the investigation, and everybody clammed up."

"I assumed when President Trump won the election that he would be appointing people that would dig into this, investigate it, and release that to the public," Johnson added. "All of a sudden, the one-year anniversary is upon us, and nothing has really been released."

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Johnson decided to take matters into his own hands by issuing what he called a "friendly subpoena" to FBI Director Kash Patel for all documents related to the Butler assassination attempt.

"I issued what I consider a friendly subpoena to Kash Patel, just basically reminding him, hey, the public has a right to know what happened in Butler," Johnson said. "They have a right to know what happened in West Palm Beach there, in terms of the second assassination attempt. ... There are an awful lot of unanswered questions here that deserve answers."

Johnson's subpoena does not address the second assassination attempt.

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

"I understand the challenges," Johnson added. "But all that being said, I would still think this would be the priority of President Trump's administration to get to the bottom of the assassination and make everything they found out public."

