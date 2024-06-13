All 49 Republican senators sign statement supporting IVF

All 49 Republican senators have signed onto a statement declaring support for access to in vitro fertilization.

"Senate Democrats have embraced a Summer of Scare Tactics—a partisan campaign of false fearmongering intended to mislead and confuse the American people. In vitro fertilization is legal and available in every state across our nation. We strongly support continued nationwide access to IVF, which has allowed millions of aspiring parents to start and grow their families," the statement declares.

'Republicans are hypocrites, which may be worse in this case than Democrats, who are simply open about their support of destroying babies.'

Former President Donald Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee, has previously expressed support for IVF access.

"Like the OVERWHELMING MAJORITY of Americans, including the VAST MAJORITY of Republicans, Conservatives, Christians, and Pro-Life Americans, I strongly support the availability of IVF for couples who are trying to have a precious baby," he declared in a post earlier this year.

But BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey has previously called out Republicans for claiming to be pro-life while endorsing unrestricted IVF access.

"On the one hand, pro-life Republicans say they believe babies have the right to life. They'll even say life starts at conception," she noted in a March tweet. "On the other hand, many of these same pro-life Republicans adamantly support unrestricted access to IVF, which has resulted in the destruction, abandonment, and indefinite freezing of millions of embryos over the past several decades."

"Yes, Republicans are hypocrites, which may be worse in this case than Democrats, who are simply open about their support of destroying babies," she declared. "I can’t stand the dissonance, the duplicitousness, the dishonesty. I can’t stand politics. Babies have a right to life. Period."

"I have talked to many IVF moms - wonderful, Christian mothers who love their children - who only now realize the quandary they’ve placed themselves in. They have embryos frozen on ice, and they don’t know what to do. Discarding them feels wrong. Allowing them to be frozen indefinitely while paying the fee feels wrong. Adopting them out to a couple who may not share their beliefs and may mistreat them feels wrong. There's no easy answer, and they weren't warned about this when they went through IVF to begin with. No one warns parents about these heartbreaking ramifications. Few consider the ethics of this from the embryo's perspective," Stuckey noted.

