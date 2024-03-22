'Girls actually get hurt': Rep. Victoria Spartz shows videos of transgender athletes injuring girls in fiery House hearing

Indiana Republican Rep. Victoria Spartz played evidence of male athletes injuring young girls in sports during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on barring transgender athletes from Olympic women's sports.

Spartz was just one of several Republican House members who gave impassioned remarks surrounding protecting young women from males in their locker rooms and regarding scholarships, as well as in sports in general.

"I actually would like to play some video. ... I want to see what it really can cause, how much harm, and we can show examples to [how] much stronger guys playing the sports against biologically not-as-strong women," the Republican stated.

"Most of us as I said are not biologically as strong, and it is unfortunate the other side tries to really deter the conversation in a different direction and divert it. ... Let's talk about how we are going to protect our women and girls."

Spartz then showed a compilation of three separate instances in which female high school athletes were injured by male athletes who were allowed to compete against them.

The first example was from a Massachusetts high school, when a trans-identifying male student caused multiple injuries during a girls' basketball game. At halftime, the school's coach decided to forfeit the game after the remaining players expressed concerns about potentially becoming injured and missing the upcoming playoffs.

Shockingly, the school later defended the right of the male student compete against girls.

The next example came from a North Carolina high school volleyball game, in which a male player spiked a ball into a female player's face. The girl reportedly suffered severe injuries to her head and neck and was seen lying on the floor for some time before recovering enough to walk off the court under her own power.

A third example was shown from a Massachusetts high school girls' lacrosse game. A male player took a shot that hit a girl in the face and reportedly knocked out several of her teeth.

After the compilation video played, Spartz stated that she wanted to focus on preventing injuries, not enforcing rules after the fact.

"Girls actually get hurt by males biological playing sports. I mean, it is really unbelievable for me that this is an issue that we cannot stand with women and girls on," she continued.

"Let's just be honest, boys, you know, natural biological boys, have a different advantage against women playing sports. Let's recognize and be honest about that and not divert [the] conversation," she added.

Spartz's testimony faced little pushback, unlike other exchanges between California Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell and Wyoming Republican Rep. Harriet Hageman. Swalwell repeatedly claimed that males entering into female locker rooms "is not a thing" because there are not enough examples of it.

Swalwell also called the bill under discussion "creepy" and stated that it would result in "on-demand gender check[s]."

New York Democrat Jerry Nadler also called the potential law barring transgender athletes from women's sports "cynical and dangerous."

