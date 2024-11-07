Republicans celebrate Scott Presler for his incredible work turning out the vote for Trump in Pennsylvania

Winning elections is a collective effort, but some individuals shoulder far more responsibility than others, as demonstrated over the past several months by conservative activist Scott Ryan Presler, founder of the Early Vote Action PAC and former chairman of Gays for Trump.

Presler, the son of a retired Navy captain, put his nose to the grindstone in Pennsylvania, working to turn out the vote for President Donald Trump.

After Trump beat Kamala Harris 50.5% to 48.5% in the Keystone State, Presler tweeted, "Mister President, I'm pleased to share that we have delivered Pennsylvania for you. Congratulations, sir."

Presler is now being celebrated for his efforts.

BlazeTV's Allie Beth Stuckeywrote, "GREAT JOB!"

"Thank you, Scott," wrote Robert F. Kennedy Jr. "You were a miracle worker."

"Thanks Scott!" Elon Musktweeted Wednesday following Trump's landslide victory.

"You're a legend Scott," tweeted Donald Trump Jr.

"The Republican party needs to pay this guy and put him in charge of voter registration in ALL of the swing states," wrote Wall Street Silver.

"Not a talker," wrote James O'Keefe. "A man of action. He put in the work and did what he said he was going to do."

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Co.) similarly celebrated Presler, writing, "You have gone above and beyond and we are so grateful for all the work you've put into winning this election."

Presler previously indicated that after graduating from George Mason University with a 3.63 GPA, he couldn't find a job, so he began walking dogs for a living. Unfortunately for Harris, that turned out to be a short-lived career.

After spending two years working to defeat Hillary Clinton, Presler committed to getting Trump re-elected and renewing America. His activism took on different forms.

'Pennsylvania has the power to change the world.'

For instance, in 2019, Presler traveled to cities dirtied by "failed Democrat policies" like Baltimore and worked to clean up their streets. He told Fox News Digital at the time, "We organized 200 volunteers, on a Monday, a workday, and we picked up 12 tons of trash in 12 hours on the most dangerous streets of America in West Baltimore."

"We went to Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Chicago, Denver, Dukane, Detroit, Houston, Kenosha, Los Angeles, Miami, Milwaukee, Portland, Pittsburgh, Philly, and I was even protested for picking up trash in San Francisco, California," added the activist.

Over time, the activist refined and focused his efforts.

In January 2023, Presler announced the launch of his PAC with the stated purpose of "increasing voter registration, along with increasing absentee voting & early voting participation, beginning with the key 2024 swing states of Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin."

Presler noted in a Jan. 24, 2023, op-ed that

EVA is going to organize and mobilize, devoid of insider political drama plaguing the RNC and the D.C. swamp, and lead the way in ensuring that every right-leaning American is registered to vote and excited to vote early, whether by mail or in person. And by achieving this goal, Early Vote Action PAC is going to ensure that 2024 is a year of Republican victories.

While making good on his plan, he was attacked viciously by Democratic operatives such as Alex Floyd, rapid response director for the Democratic National Committee, who called Presler "an election-denying conspiracy theorist."

Elements of the liberal media similarly smeared Presler. A Daily Beast hit piece, for example, deemed him a "radical" and insinuated he was an extremist.

Undeterred, Presler announced on Sept. 20 that he would not leave Pennsylvania, citing the need to be present for the "final battle."

"For the next 40+ days, I am not leaving Pennsylvania. I even purchased property in Pennsylvania just to vote for Donald Trump. We have 40+ paid staff on the ground & ALL of our resources are going to PA," wrote the activist. "We're all in."

Weeks later, when Trump returned to the site where he was previously shot by a Democratic donor, Presler was brought onstage, where he told the crowd, "Pennsylvania has the power to change the world."

After imploring audience members to double-check their voter status, he said, "A message to our union workers: We want your vote. We want to keep jobs here in America. To our beautiful Amish in Lancaster and across the state: We will protect your raw milk, your dairy, your farming, your school choice, your religious freedom, your ability to afford to have 10 beautiful children per family."

Trump ultimately won the state with over 130,000 votes.

Blaze News reached out to Presler for comment but did not receive a response by the deadline.

