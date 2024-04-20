Ouch: RFK Jr.'s brother Chris says he believes 'Biden is the RFK of his generation'

Some members of the Kennedy family are backing President Joe Biden in 2024 even as their own relative, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., runs as an independent candidate. RFK Jr.'s brother Chris Kennedy has gone as far as describing Biden as "the RFK of his generation."

RFK Jr.'s sister Rory Kennedy described Biden as a "president who embodies the Kennedy legacy."

RFK Jr., who has 10 siblings, is the son of the late U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1968.

"I hear some of my family will be endorsing President Biden today," RFK Jr. tweeted on Thursday. "I am pleased they are politically active — it's a family tradition. We are divided in our opinions but united in our love for each other."



"I hold this as a possibility for America too. Can we disagree without hating our opponents? Can we restore civility and respect to public discourse? I think we can," he continued.

"My campaign, which many of my family members are working on and supportive of, is about healing America — healing our economy, our chronic disease crisis, our middle class, our environment, and our standing in the world as a peaceful nation," he added. "But this will only happen if we heal our national conversation, and move from rage and fear into love and respect."

BlazeTV host Glenn Beck recently interviewed the White House hopeful, who said liberals support censorship and are "pro-war," which he finds "astonishing."

The candidate has picked Nicole Shanahan as his running mate.

