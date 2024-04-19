WATCH: RFK Jr. says liberals support censorship and are 'pro-war,' calling it 'astonishing'

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who launched a White House bid as a Democrat last year before later switching to an independent run, has said that liberals support censorship and are "pro-war," which he finds "astonishing."

Kennedy, who recently spoke to BlazeTV host Glenn Beck for more than an hour, suggested that there has been a shift from liberal parties being "skeptical of corporate control of our government" to where "pharmaceutical companies are like ... the angels of heaven for them."

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, the presumptive nominees of their respective political parties, are widely regarded as candidates most likely to win the 2024 contest. But Kennedy, who announced Nicole Shanahan as his running mate last month, thinks that he can win.

While speaking to Beck, Kennedy spoke of America's massive national debt, which currently stands at more than $34 trillion, warning that it will "destroy our country." He advocated slashing the defense budget, calling for "huge cuts." He also said health costs must be decreased by bringing an end to the "chronic disease epidemic."

The presidential candidate noted that "you can't eliminate racism by telling people, 'Don't be racist,'" but he suggested that children can be instilled with resilience that enables them to stand up confidently for themselves if they face racism.

He also noted during the interview that he supports school choice and free markets.

Kennedy's uncle, President John F. Kennedy, and father, U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, were both assassinated in the 1960s.

Asked about his stance on the Second Amendment, the independent candidate indicated that he does not seek to confiscate people's firearms. While he noted that his father and uncle were both fatally shot, he said there is a "gun culture" in the U.S. of people who view the issue as an "existential right." He said that he believes in the Constitution.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

