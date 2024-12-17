RFK Jr., meat eaters, raw-milk drinkers slammed for 'conspiratorial beliefs' for daring to go against medical establishment

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "Make America Healthy Again" movement, and anyone in orbit of it, has been targeted with claims of engaging in conspiracy theories and even being "fine" with "bringing back polio."

Since President-elect Donald Trump named Kennedy as his nominee for the head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, a flood of opposition has emerged against him. This has included Nobel laureates and countless left-wing outlets calling Kennedy a detriment to health policy worldwide.

The latest net to be cast was by New York magazine, which published an array of attacks on many in range of Kennedy's supposed ideology.

Taking center stage in the piece was an illustrated web of alleged naysayers and medical establishment dissidents. The image, titled "Mapping the MAHA-verse," contained headshots of personalities who have dared to give their opinion on or discuss health in the public square.

This included comedian Russell Brand, who was criticized for being a "vaccine skeptic" who sells a "magical amulet," and actress Jenny McCarthy, who was called the "public face of the anti-vaxx movement since 2007."

They, along with many others, were placed under the "Big Vaccine" category and were labeled as being "apparently fine with bringing back polio in the name of 'medical freedom.'"

'It's awesome to see so many smart people labeled as "disinformation."'

Even former House member Tulsi Gabbard was noted for "not bending to pressure from big pharma." Another category named "Big Food" included podcasters like Will Witt and Mikhaila Fuller, accused of wanting to replace ultra-processed foods with "a dizzying array of unproven diets."

Witt has promoted the health benefits of drinking raw milk, while Fuller is known for promoting the carnivore diet, which she has touted for fixing an array of her health issues, including arthritis.

Witt told Blaze News that even though he isn't politically aligned with all those who were mentioned in the piece, "it's great to see so many people come together against the medical and food establishments to make a change."

"It's awesome to see so many smart people labeled as 'disinformation,'" Witt laughed.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for the Recording Academy

New York magazine also accused environment enthusiasts of wanting to return agriculture to its "premodern state" and criticized those who have questioned the pharmaceutical industry for simply "prescribing diets in place of medication for serious mental illnesses."

Fitness expert Jillian Michaels was included for having "spoken out against Ozempic" along with conservative commentator Alex Clark for calling "hormonal birth control 'poison.'"

This strange targeting of those who have made suggestions that go against pharmaceutical corporations extended even to health professionals like Dr. Mehmet Oz, Dr. Drew Pinsky, and Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. The outlet did not label these individuals as doctors, however.

The publication criticized any concerns over fluoridated water, food dyes, and microplastics under the heading "what are they afraid of?"

Critiques of pasteurized milk, seed oil, and vaccines were also not allowed, leading to an interesting defense against vaccine skepticism.



Most scientists agree that the amount of aluminum in vaccines is too small (only slightly more than the amount naturally found in breast milk) to cause any direct effect; mercury is not contained in any childhood vaccine with the exception of the influenza vaccine, and the kind of mercury it contains does not accumulate in humans. An oral version of the polio vaccine that uses a still-active version of the virus can potentially spread polio in places with low vaccination rates.

The piece ended with the accusation that RFK Jr. has apparently created an "ominous" to-do list, naming removing fluoride from drinking water, ending milk pasteurization, and "undermining [America's] vaccination regimen" as his top priorities.

