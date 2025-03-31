Richard Sherman posts video of armed robbers breaking into his home while his wife and kids were inside

Former NFL star Richard Sherman said that his home was broken into by armed robbers while his wife and children were inside over the weekend.

The former cornerback posted about the incident on the X platform and added screenshots from surveillance cameras showing three armed robbers inside his home. One video shows them breaking in through a broken window.

'Scary situation that my Wife handled masterfully and kept my kids safe.'

“House being robbed at gunpoint with my family in it isn’t what anyone wants for a birthday gift,” read the tweet from Sherman. “Scary situation that my Wife handled masterfully and kept my kids safe. If anyone has any info that can help find these people please reach out.”

Sherman turned 37 years old on Sunday, one day after the incident.

He added several details in responses on the platform, including that the robbers went through a neighbor's fence to go through his back yard.

The King County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to KOMO-TV that officers were called to a residence at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday for a residential burglary.

Sherman said police told him that the burglars had hit five other homes in the area.

Sherman's wife, Ashley Moss, was slightly more emotional about the incident in posts to her Instagram account.

“People are so sh**ty! Come in my house middle of the night with guns and threaten my family!!!” Moss wrote. “Let me tell you .. you messed with [the] wrong one!!!”

Several sports figures have been targeted by international crime rings. Several Chilean nationals were arrested for allegedly robbing the home of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

"Waking up to intruders outside your bedroom with a gun is something no one should have to experience," Moss added. "Like I said they tried the wrong people! We WILL find you!

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!