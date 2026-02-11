Rogue Republicans side with Democrats, revolting against Trump's key economic policy

The House of Representatives failed to protect President Donald Trump's tariffs, with three Republicans enabling any lawmaker to challenge his economic policy on the floor.

Republicans attempted to pass a rule to block Congress' ability to challenge Trump's tariff policies late Tuesday night. The GOP ultimately fell short, failing to pass the rule in a 214-217 vote after Republican Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Kevin Kiley of California, and Don Bacon of Nebraska sided with Democrats.

'It’s time for Congress to reclaim that responsibility.'

Massie fired back at accusations that he voted simply to buck Trump, arguing that the vote was an attempt to "subvert the Constitution."

"My goal is to defend the Constitution and to represent the people," Massie said in a post on X. "Taxing authority is vested in the House of Representatives, not the Executive. The vote tonight was to subvert the Constitution and the 1976 National Emergencies Act by literally saying a day is not a day."

Bacon, who has deviated from Trump in the past, also cited constitutional concerns with the vote.

"I don’t like putting the important work of the House on pause, but Congress needs to be able to debate on tariffs," Bacon said in a post on X. "Tariffs have been a 'net negative' for the economy and are a significant tax that American consumers, manufacturers, and farmers are paying."

"Article I of the Constitution places authority over taxes and tariffs with Congress for a reason, but for too long, we have handed that authority to the executive branch. It’s time for Congress to reclaim that responsibility. I also oppose using the rules votes to legislate. I want the debate and the right to vote on tariffs."

Although the vote failed, Trump allies like Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) continued to defend tariffs.

"This is life with a razor-thin majority as we have, and sometimes this happens," Johnson said on Fox News Wednesday. "We had three defections. ... I think it's a big mistake."

"I don't think we need to go down the road of trying to limit the president's power while he is in the midst of negotiating America First trade agreements with nations around the world."

