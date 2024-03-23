Former RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel becomes NBC News political analyst

Former Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel will serve as an NBC News political analyst.

"I'm pleased to announce Ronna McDaniel is joining us as an NBC News political analyst. She will contribute her expert insight and analysis on American politics and the 2024 election across all NBC News platforms," Carrie Budoff Brown, NBC News senior vice president, politics, noted in a memo, according to the Hollywood Reporter.



"As we gear up for the longest general election season in recent memory, she will support our leading coverage by providing an insider's perspective on national politics and on the future of the Republican Party — which she led through some of the most turbulent and challenging moments in political history. And as a longtime Michigan resident, she'll be an important voice from one of this year's key battlegrounds," the memo read, according to the outlet.

David Brody tweeted, "I would guess that most of MAGA had 'Ronna McDaniel Joins NBC News' on their bingo card. This is hardly shocking news."

"Most of the GOP aren't in an existential fight for the future of the nation They're just 2nd rate elites who are resentful that they didn't qualify for the cool kids table and had to slum it by managing the plebs," BlazeTV host Auron MacIntyre tweeted.

Earlier this month, Michael Whatley was elected RNC chairman and Lara Trump was elected co-chair. "I'm stepping aside today because I have long promised to put the nominee and their plans for the RNC first," McDaniel said. "President Trump deserves to have the team he wants in place at the RNC." Trump had endorsed his daughter-in-law Lara and Whatley for the roles.

