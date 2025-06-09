VIDEO: Blaze News reporter on scene as tensions escalate in Los Angeles for 4th night

Video footage from the fourth day of the anti-ICE rioting captured protesters verbally abusing and making obscene gestures at law enforcement officers before skirmishes and confrontations broke out.

Blaze Media reporter Julio Rosas documented the protesters' ire as they marched in front of Los Angeles City Hall and the federal building downtown.

'PRESIDENT TRUMP STANDS FOR LAW & ORDER—AND WILL CRUSH THE CHAOS.'

In one video, protesters at the federal building chant at the officers, which Rosas says are Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents as well as California National Guard troops.

"National Guard, out of LA!" they chant while waving flags of various countries, including that of Mexico.

One protest sign reads, "F**K ICE!" while another reads, "No human is illegal!"

The video outside of city hall shows protesters screaming at the officers as they stand guard at the gates. Many of them are chanting, "Shame! Shame! Shame!" as they march by.

One protester holds up a sign reading, "ICE of out LA!" and another sign reads, "Fascism must go!"

At the tail end of the video, one protester tries to get people to chant, "Join us!" to encourage the officers to join the protest, but that suggestion is very much rejected by others who curse at the officers instead.

"We don't need them! F**k you! F**k you!" says one man in a black Lakers T-shirt.

Rosas described the situation as something akin to a Mexican standoff, as the tensions increase again but they appeared to defuse as the night wore on.

President Donald Trump ordered the California National Guard to send 2,000 troops to help ease the rioting but Gov. Gavin Newsom and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass both accused him of escalating the situation.

Later on Monday Defense Sec. Pete Hegseth ordered a battalion of U.S. Marines to be deployed from Twentynine Palms to Los Angeles. Democrats again criticized the decision. Later still, Trump ordered another 2,000 National Guard troops.

Rosas was on the scene documenting the moment when the Los Angeles Police Department began using less-than-lethal rounds to discourage rioting.

Rosas reported witnessing bottles being thrown at the officers.

Rosas captured other altercations between police and the protesters:

CNN Correspondent Michael Yoshida reported that a large number of protesters had been arrested and were being loaded onto buses.

“It seems we’ve now reached that point where the call was made," he said.

“We just had a full bus from the Los Angeles Police Department filled up with individuals with their hands tied behind their back," he added. "They were just driven away. We have another bus further down the street that’s starting to be filled as well."

The White House released a statement on social media comments statements from Democrats and promising to "crush" the rioting.

"While Los Angeles burns—officers ambushed, city in chaos—Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom, and Maxine Waters call the riots and insurrection “peaceful.” These leftists don’t care about your safety. They side with mobs," read their statement.

"PRESIDENT TRUMP STANDS FOR LAW & ORDER—AND WILL CRUSH THE CHAOS," he added.

The LAPD said in a statement that they had made about 50 arrests during the protests over the weekend. The charges filed included attempted murder with a Molotov cocktail, and assault with a deadly weapon on an officer.

Police said five officers sustained minor injuries and five LAPD horses sustained injuries as well.

[Editor's note: This article has been updated with additional information.]

