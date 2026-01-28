Rubio defends Maduro takedown, says diplomacy failed and time had run out

Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended President Donald Trump’s Venezuela policy Wednesday, telling lawmakers that negotiations with Venezuelan strongman Nicolas Maduro had repeatedly failed and that the administration exhausted every diplomatic option before acting to arrest him.

Rubio appeared before the Senate following the Jan. 3 operation that resulted in Maduro’s removal, a move that triggered sharp debate over presidential war powers and congressional oversight.

'For the first time in 20 years, we are having serious counter-narcotics talks with Venezuelan authorities about going after narcotics organizations,'

According to Rubio, Maduro proved incapable of honoring agreements, making continued negotiations futile.

“He’s broken so many deals, not even the Vatican has been willing to interact with Maduro in the past because he’s broken so many of these deals,” Rubio said. “He’s just simply not a guy you can make a deal with.”

RELATED: 'We are not doing this any more': Rubio to strip billions in foreign aid from 'NGO industrial complex'

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Rubio said Maduro’s strategy was to stall until political conditions in Washington changed.

“What he wanted to do was tap us along and buy three years of time until he could deal with a new administration that he thought may be more favorable,” he said.

“He was an impediment to progress.”

Rubio argued that meaningful reform in Venezuela was unattainable as long as Maduro remained in control, highlighting the impossibilities of the release of political prisoners, the transition of the country's oil industry to a legitimate oil industry, and the erosion of Iranian, Russian, or Chinese influence.

“None of these things would have been possible as long as Maduro was there,” he said.

He told lawmakers that the president acted only after "exhausting" all other avenues.

RELATED: 'You should f**king kill yourself': DHS releases terrifying audio of anti-ICE agitator threatening Minnesota agent

Rubio emphasized that Maduro’s removal has opened doors that had been closed for decades, particularly on drug enforcement and countering foreign adversaries in the region.

“For the first time in 20 years, we are having serious counter-narcotic talks with Venezuelan authorities about going after narcotics organizations,” Rubio said.

He said similar progress is being made to push back against hostile foreign influence.

“For the first time in 20 years, we are having serious conversations about eroding and eliminating the Iranian presence, the Chinese influence, the Russian presence as well.”

Rubio added that there is growing interest within Venezuela to repair relations with Washington.

“In fact, I would tell you that there are many elements there in Venezuela that welcome a return to establishing relations to the United States on multiple fronts,” he said.

Rubio’s testimony came after Republicans narrowly blocked a war powers resolution that would have limited Trump’s ability to conduct further military action in Venezuela without congressional approval. Vice President JD Vance was forced to break a tie vote.

Several lawmakers from both parties have complained about what they describe as insufficient communication from the administration, particularly surrounding the Maduro operation and broader foreign policy shifts.

Democrats, including Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, argued that the administration failed to present evidence justifying urgent action without consulting Congress, according to Reuters. Republicans, meanwhile, remain divided between backing Trump’s aggressive foreign policy and reasserting Congress’ constitutional authority regarding military action.

Rubio said the administration is focused on stability, not escalation, and stressed that long-term goals remain in development.

He also addressed broader regional diplomacy, saying that the administration hopes to re-establish alliances that were previously impossible.

“We’re not there,” he said. “This thing still is in its infancy.”

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!