Sally Buzbee suddenly resigns as executive editor of the Washington Post just months before the presidential election

Sally Buzbee has resigned from her post as Executive Editor of the Washington Post. She was at the struggling newspaper for just three years before calling it quits. The move comes just months before the presidential election.

Fox News Digital reported that Buzbee will be replaced by former editor in chief of the Wall Street Journal Matt Murray. He is expected to stay on with the newspaper until the conclusion of the presidential election. Afterward, the job is expected to be passed to Robert Winnett, who is currently serving as the deputy editor at the Telegraph Media Group.

'We are taking a definitive step away from the 'one size fits all' approach and moving towards meeting our audiences where they are.'

William Lewis, CEO and Publisher of the newspaper, said the change was needed because the paper is trying to accommodate its audience better, according to the New York Post.

"Sally is an incredible leader and a supremely talented media executive who will be sorely missed. I wish her all the best going forward," Lewis said. Buzbee's departure was shared via email by Lewis to those on staff Sunday evening.

The Washington Post released a statement on Sunday, stating:

The Washington Post also announced today its intention to launch a new division of the newsroom dedicated to better serving audiences who want to consume and pay for news differently from traditional offerings.



This third newsroom will be comprised of service and social media journalism and run separately from the core news operation. The aim is to give the millions of Americans – who feel traditional news is not for them but still want to be kept informed – compelling, exciting and accurate news where they are and in the style that they want.

Buzbee previously worked as executive editor at the Associated Press before joining the Washington Post in 2021. However, during her tenure, the newspaper has suffered a significant loss in audience and labored under financial difficulties.

Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos purchased the Washington Post in 2013 from then-chairman and CEO Donald Graham. Graham previously characterized Bezos as a "uniquely good new owner." The decision to hand the newspaper over to Bezos came after years of industry challenges, per reports.

After a decade under Bezos' control, the newspaper is struggling once again.

"By creating three, strong, journalism functions — Core, Service/Social and Opinions — we are taking a definitive step away from the 'one size fits all' approach and moving towards meeting our audiences where they are," Lewis said.

Murray expressed his excitement to get started on the newspaper, saying: "I’m deeply honored to join such a storied news institution with its long, rich history of memorable and impactful journalism and want to thank Sally for her great leadership."

"I am excited by Will and Jeff’s vision for The Post’s next era of growth and reinvention and can’t wait to get started."

One Washington Post insider said, "This has been a chaotic and turbulent period internally."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!