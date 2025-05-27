Sam Harris showcases the severity of his Trump derangement syndrome

Atheist podcaster Sam Harris has made no secret of his antipathy toward President Donald Trump. Harris has, for instance, called Trump "the most dangerous cult leader on Earth"; blamed him for "how divisive our politics have become"; accused him of paving the way for fascism in America; and deemed him "one of the most prolific liars our species has produced."

Harris — who argued in an October debate with conservative commentator Ben Shapiro that Kamala Harris was the optimal choice in the 2024 presidential election — still appears to be having trouble coping with Trump's popularity and reelection over 120 days into the president's second term.

'I would rather have a president in a coma where the duties of the presidency are executed by a committee of just normal people, right.'

Indeed, the atheist intellectual suggested during the May 23 episode of his "Making Sense" podcast that the efforts to cover up former President Joe Biden's mental decline — efforts recently acknowledged by Jake Tapper, a longtime proponent of the false competency narrative — were problematic but potentially warranted, or at the very least understandable, in the face of an "awful choice."

Harris admitted that he would have preferred the coverup to have succeeded, telling his manager Jaron Lowenstein, "I would prefer a comatose president to the president we now have."

"Even that is preferable to me — and to, I think, many Democrats — than having someone who we consider to be genuinely evil ... genuinely 100% purposed to serving himself in the office of the presidency," continued the atheist. "I would rather have a president in a coma where the duties of the presidency are executed by a committee of just normal people, right."

'Hunter Biden literally could have had the corpses of children in his basement.'

Harris presented his preferred option of a cabal of unelected insiders usurping the powers of the democratically-elected president as a hypothetical; however, it appears to have been, at least in effect, more or less the reality of the Biden presidency in its final months.

After all, staffers and family members reportedly were making decisions on Biden's behalf while radicals in his orbit allegedly used his signature to advance their own agendas.

While Harris' admission that he would prefer rule by an unelected committee is likely proof enough that he suffers from the so-called "Trump Derangement Syndrome" that Republican lawmakers now want the National Institutes of Health to study, Harris appears to have provided ample material for a diagnosis.

For instance, Harris suggested in 2022 that the media was responsible for preventing Trump from retaking power, even if that meant censoring the truth about the Hunter Biden laptop.

"Listen, I don't care what's in Hunter Biden's laptop," Harris said. "I mean, at that point, Hunter Biden literally could have had the corpses of children in his basement, I would not have cared."

While acknowledging the media had suppressed the Hunter Biden laptop story and that there indeed was a "leftwing conspiracy to deny the presidency to Donald Trump," Harris said "it was warranted."

