San Francisco rolls out Newsom-approved program fining speeders based on income

San Francisco recently became the first city in California to install speed cameras as part of a broader program aimed at reducing speeding, improving traffic safety, and preventing traffic-related fatalities.

While the initiative had the makings of an inoffensive program purposed around making high-injury thoroughfares and school zones safer, the state Democrats behind it apparently permitted their ideology to corrupt the novel Speed Safety System Pilot Program, transforming it into a three-tier equity-attuned penalty system.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) ratified legislation in 2023 authorizing San Francisco and a handful of other cities in the state to establish a Speed Safety System Pilot Program.

Under the program, clearly identified speed cameras can be positioned on streets approved for enforcement. These cameras, which must be placed at least 500 feet after signs stating both the speed limit and "Photo Enforced," take photos of the rear license plates of vehicles traveling 11 miles per hour or more over the posted speed limit. The vehicle's registered owner subsequently receives a citation.

'A designated jurisdiction shall reduce the applicable fines and penalties by 80 percent for indigent persons.'

SF Gate reported that the cameras, operated by the Arizona-based transportation company Verra Mobility, will not use facial recognition.

According to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, 33 cameras have been installed across the city.

Well over half of the cameras are not currently operational. Those actively snapping pictures are more or less warming the public up to the idea of their presence as the law justifying it requires that participating cities issue warning notices rather than notices of violations for speeding offenses detected within the first 60 days of the program.

Real fines will be issued for violations after this grace period with the exception to individuals subject to criminal penalties for the same act. Violations recorded by the cameras will result only in contestable civil penalties and, according to the legislation, "shall not result in the [Department of Motor Vehicles] suspending or revoking the privilege of a violator to drive a motor vehicle or in a violation point being assessed against the violator."

The Democratic legislation that produced this speed-trap scheme states that "a designated jurisdiction shall reduce the applicable fines and penalties by 80 percent for indigent persons, and by 50 percent for individuals up to 250 percent above the federal poverty level."

Accordingly, a driver caught traveling in a vehicle going 26 miles per hour over the posted speed limit must pay $200, unless of course they qualify for the "low-income fee," in which case they must pay only $100. Those on public assistance traveling at over 100 mph would be hit up for only $40.

For San Franciscans 251% above the federal poverty level or higher, the fines can reach $500.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!