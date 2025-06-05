School board tells teachers 'family' is a white supremacist term

A school board distributed the teachings of a faculty member who was hired through a race-based initiative to tell staff that families are a product of white supremacy.

The faculty member, Dr. Laura Mae Lindo, focuses her research on "addressing social justice" and was hired at a local university through what is known as a "black hiring cluster." The "equity-based" hiring initiative was for black and "Indigenous" people only, with Lindo being one of 10 ethnicity-based hires.

Given Dr. Lindo's past discourses on "race in comedy" and the "whiteness" of philosophy, her teachings on families should come as no surprise.

'The erasure of the family structure has objectively been a net negative for society.'

Internal training documents obtained by True North reporter Melanie Bennet showed that not only were staff at the Waterloo Region District School Board in Ontario, Canada, given materials that said "family" is a white supremacist term but also that ideas like "objectivity" and a "sense of urgency" are part of a white supremacist culture, as well.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation distributed slides to district employees containing Lindo's curious wisdom, which said:

"Biases are the socialized teachings of the white culture," and "we use key words and phrases to promote the dominant culture."

The word "family" puts males in an authority position, the document said, while a "nuclear family structure" is not the same for everyone, and therefore the term should not be used.

According to the report, another slide asserts that if one is to ask for evidence for claims of racism, this is simply a "characteristic of whiteness" that must be dismantled, as is acknowledging that racism against white people exists.

A slide titled "unpacking whiteness" listed a series of terms as "characteristics of white supremacy culture."

Those terms included: individualism, the right to comfort, worship of the written word, defensiveness, paternalism, and the fear of open conflict.

The source who provided the indoctrination materials chose to remain anonymous but provided a quote to Juno News about the staff's reaction.

"Teachers just want to get on with their job of teaching," the source said. "Ideology — if you will — is just something many teachers acknowledge as being present. They just want to get on with their jobs."

Reporter Natasha Biase, who lives near the region where the materials were distributed, called it "mind boggling" that educators are pushing such detrimental materials on children.

Biase told Blaze News, "The erasure of the family structure has objectively been a net negative for society, and we haven't even seen its full impact yet. Parents need to step in and stand up for their children by pushing back against this nonsense."

According to the insider who provided the documents, staff members have to "be careful" about who they share their training information with. They also said it was unclear how many staff members agreed or disagreed with the material.

"Whether [anyone within the administration] believes it or not is anyone's guess," the source added.

