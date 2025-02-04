Texas dads lauded as 'heroes' for using military, police training to swiftly disarm a peculiar school shooter

A group of Texas dads with prior military and police training jumped into action the moment a peculiar school shooter began firing during a band competition at a Houston-area high school, according to reports.

Pasadena Memorial High School in Pasadena, Texas, was hosting a band competition for high school students from multiple school districts on Saturday night.

Also at the music competition were the Pearland Band Dads — a group of four fathers who help students at Pearland High School with band-related activities.

The four band dads include 13-year Air Force veteran Abram Trevino, 14-year Army veteran Adam Curow, four-year Marine Corps veteran Efrain "Polo" Castillo, and longtime Houston police sergeant Joe Sanchez.

A man armed with a handgun entered Pasadena High School, roughly 17 miles southeast of Houston. Around 6 p.m. local time on Saturday, the armed man fired his "small caliber weapon."

A man believed to be in his mid-20s was shot in his shoulder, according to People magazine. The injured man was rushed to a local hospital and is in stable condition, according to the Pasadena Police Department. Angleton Independent School District said the shooting victim is a percussion technical consultant for a band.

The Pearland Band Dads were reportedly moving music equipment around when they suddenly heard a great deal of commotion.

“People were coming out screaming, saying, ‘Active shooter, active shooter,’ so me and Polo were with the same prop, dropped everything and ran through the lobby door,” Sanchez told KHOU-TV.

Curow added, "As soon as everyone was screaming and yelling active shooter, gunshots fired. Joe and myself looked at each other. We ran straight to the door, and by the time that we got inside, that is when Polo and Abram were right behind us."

The gunman was tackled by a parent, according to KBTX-TV.

The band dads pounced on the downed gunman to disarm the shooter.

"I grabbed his arms while Adam took the gun out, and once the gun was removed from his hand, we had no handcuffs, so I took off my belt, made handcuffs, got his right arm secured, got his left arm secured," Sanchez explained.

The Good Samaritans restrained the gunman until police arrived. Police arrested the gunman when they arrived at the crime scene.

The school was placed on a temporary lockdown.

"It felt like an eternity, but I think it was like a minute or so," Trevino told KTRK.

Sanchez said, "I think that first gentleman who took him to the ground was a very vital part, because he took him down and then we were able to come and finish him off — subdue him and get him into custody."

Pasadena Police Department Chief Jerry Wright said at a news conference, "Within 60 seconds a suspect was disarmed and they prevented further shooting by this suspect."

Police identified the shooting suspect as 83-year-old Dennis Erwin Brandl Jr.

The Pasadena Police Department said in a statement that Brandl Jr. told investigators that he believed he was "being chased by someone and feared he and his wife were going to be killed."

One of the band dads confirmed that the suspect seemed to be fearing for his life.

"When the suspect was on the ground, he kept saying that, 'Someone’s trying to shoot me, someone’s trying to shoot me,' and we would look around or scan the area to see if maybe there was an additional or potential second person that may be the person he’s referencing, but there was nobody. It was all spectators, students, and parents," Curow said.

The Pasadena Police Department said Brandl Jr. left his home in Spring, Texas, roughly 40 miles north of Pasadena Memorial High School. Police said Brandl Jr. entered the high school and shot the male victim. Brandl Jr. was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was denied bond and is allegedly awaiting to be transferred to the Harris County Jail.

Authorities said they were “grateful for the brave citizens” who helped to disarm the gunman.

A spokesperson for Pasadena Memorial High School said in a statement, "Our thoughts and prayers are with all involved. I am so proud of our staff members, police from our district and city, and community members who made sure there was no further harm that could have taken place."

Pearland Independent School District said in a statement that some parents of the students "bravely intervened, successfully subduing the individual and detaining them until law enforcement arrived."

Pearland Independent School District Superintendent Larry Berger commended the band dads on the X social media platform: "Could not be more Pearland proud — they will tell you they are just [Pearland High School] dads — but their selfless response makes them heroes to all of us."

