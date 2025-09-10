13-year-old boy plotting major school shooting had large stockpile of illegal guns, police say

Washington state police said they were able to thwart a mass school shooting plot by a teenager who had access to a large stockpile of guns and was preparing to pull the trigger on his scheme.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said they received an "intelligence communication" about the alleged plot late on Friday and arrested the teenager on Saturday at a residence on 20th Ave.

'It is clear it was only a matter of time before a tragic incident occurred.'

Police performed a search warrant at the home with a SWAT team.

"The search has produced a large quantity of firearms that were both secured and unsecured. Loaded magazines with school shooter writings on them, and clothing and writings that would support a typical mass shooting scenario, were confiscated," the statement reads.

They said the teenager had been enrolled at the Franklin Pierce School District in 2021 but is not currently an active student at any school district.

Deputy Carly Cappetto told KING-TV that officials found 23 firearms and several ammunition boxes at the house. In addition, many of the firearms were illegal because they did not have serial numbers.

"It appeared the suspect had everything ready to go to commit a mass shooting type of incident," Cappetto explained while citing a "go bag" in the teen's bedroom with ammunition and AR-style magazines.

"It is clear it was only a matter of time before a tragic incident occurred," she added.

They also said that he posted images of himself on social media showing off guns.

The teenager has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree, unlawful possession of fireworks, and attempted threat to bomb or injure a school.

The teen's parents have not been charged with anything, but the prosecutor may consider charges based on improper storage of firearms. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

