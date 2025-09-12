Special-ed school staffer, 24, sexually assaulted student, recorded sex with minor, wanted boy to impregnate her: Police

An employee at a special education school in Arizona is accused of having an illicit relationship with a student, according to authorities.

Charlotte Huesby, a 24-year-old therapeutic support staff member at the Austin Centers for Exceptional Students in Peoria, was arrested Sept. 3.

The father told investigators that the student spent 'nearly every weekend with Charlotte' beginning in 2024, and spent most of his 2025 summer break living with her, according to the documents.

The Peoria Police Department informed Blaze News that Huesby was charged with sexual conduct with a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor, both class 2 felonies.

KSAZ-TV said an investigation began Aug. 28 when officers were sent to Austin Centers for Exceptional Students where the school's superintendent had discovered "inappropriate text messages" between a 17-year-old student and Huesby.

The station said a portion of the court documents read, "Earlier in the day, a school counselor conducted a regularly scheduled counseling session with a student, and the student wanted to talk about an incident involving the victim. The student said she and the victim were hanging out on [Aug. 27] and the victim told the student that [the victim] and a staff member had a sexual relationship."

The victim had videos of the sex encounters with the school staffer, police said.

The teen told detectives that he and Huesby "began dating" weeks after meeting at school in 2024 and had sexual contact on a regular basis after meeting.

The student alleged that Huesby got a hotel for a night and invited him to stay over. The couple allegedly had sexual intercourse at the hotel, which was reportedly recorded on video. KSAZ reported that Huesby told the boy that she wanted him to impregnate her.

Authorities report that another student informed a guidance counselor about a video circulating in a social media group chat allegedly depicting the teen engaging in sexual activity with the staff member.

Once the alarming allegations surfaced, the school immediately placed Huesby on administrative leave.

During a Sept. 3 interview with investigators, Huesby confessed to having sex with the boy between 10 and 15 times, according to court documents. Huesby was arrested after the interview.

Meanwhile, the father of the alleged victim reportedly told detectives that he believed his son was in a relationship with an 18-year-old high school senior named "Angie." However, the son reportedly informed his father later on that "Angie" was actually the 24-year-old paraprofessional.

The dad "never knew Charlotte was 24 and worked at [his son’s] school," police wrote in their report.

Huesby was terminated from the Austin Centers for Exceptional Students on Aug. 29, according to the school.

Huesby had worked at the school for six years, according to KSAZ.

The Austin Centers for Exceptional Students said in a statement provided to KSAV:

On August 28, 2025, The ACES learned of a potential case of misconduct involving a paraprofessional employee and a high school student which allegedly took place outside of school hours and off campus. The ACES promptly notified law enforcement officials. The individual in question was immediately suspended, and a complete investigation was initiated. The staff member’s employment was terminated from our Peoria location on August 29th. On Sept 3rd, we learned from the authorities that the former employee was taken into police custody. All individuals employed by The ACES are required to undergo comprehensive initial and ongoing federal, state, and local criminal background checks, routine drug testing, and maintain a current Arizona IVP fingerprint clearance card. As we have done over the last 30 years, The ACES will continue to place the welfare and safety of our students as our highest priority.

The Austin Centers for Exceptional Students offers a "multifaceted special education program, designed specifically for students with emotional disabilities, autism, intellectual disabilities, specific learning disabilities, or other educational challenges."

The Peoria Police Department told Blaze News that this case "remains an active investigation."

Huesby's arraignment hearing is scheduled for Sept. 17.

