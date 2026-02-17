Beloved grade-school teacher allegedly killed by illegal alien fleeing from ICE

An illegal alien being chased by federal immigration officers crashed into the car of a beloved grade-school teacher and killed her, according to Georgia police.

38-year-old Oscar Vasquez Lopez allegedly drove through a red light and crashed into Linda Davis as Immigration and Customs Enforcement chased him in Savannah.

'This tragic loss of life at the hands of someone who shouldn't be here could have been prevented.'

The Chatham County Police Dept. said officers were called to the scene of the car crash Monday at about 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of Whitefield Avenue and Truman Parkway. Police said federal officers were trying to initiate a traffic stop on Lopez when he fled in his vehicle.

Davis was reportedly transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, while Lopez was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System confirmed that Davis worked at Hesse K-8 school.

The Department of Homeland Security said a judge issued a final order of removal against Lopez in 2024.

Police said in a Facebook statement that Lopez was charged at the state level with homicide by vehicle in the first degree, reckless driving, driving without valid license, and failure to obey traffic control device. They also clarified that they did not play a role in the ICE operation but responded to the report of a car crash.

Some on social media tried to place the blame for the fatal incident on ICE, which was immediately denied by the ICE official account.

"This is an utterly disgusting lie. A Guatemalan criminal illegal alien fled from law enforcement and crashed into another vehicle, killing Linda Davis — an American citizen and beloved teacher at Hesse K-8," the agency said.

"This tragic loss of life at the hands of someone who shouldn't be here could have been prevented," the agency added. "Our prayers are with the Savannah, GA, community and the family of Linda Davis."

