Scooter-riding leftist lawyer allegedly spits on National Guard troops patrolling DC streets

President Donald Trump's deployment of National Guard members in response to Washington, D.C.'s high crime rates continues to spark pushback from left-leaning critics. Another man is facing felony charges after he was accused of assaulting soldiers patrolling the area.



Scott J. Pichon, a 33-year-old Maryland lawyer, was arrested on Friday and charged with felony assault for allegedly spitting on two South Carolina National Guard members.

The soldiers were patrolling outside Union Station when Pichon allegedly attacked them while riding past on an electric scooter.

Amtrak Police Sergeant Robert Underwood said that he heard Pichon "make a noise like he was coughing up mucus." He stated that he then observed Pichon spit "a mixture of saliva and mucus" on the troops.

One of the National Guard members was struck in the face and the other in the neck, according to a statement of facts.

Pichon was arrested and appeared in court on Tuesday. With no objection from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey released Pichon on his own recognizance.

This incident marks the second time in recent weeks that law enforcement arrested an individual for allegedly attacking federal officials stationed in D.C. as part of Trump's effort to make the streets safer.

Sean Charles Dunn, a 37-year-old D.C. resident, was accused of throwing a Subway sandwich at a federal officer earlier this month. Dunn is also facing felony charges.

Since the surge on D.C. streets started, law enforcement has made 1,094 arrests and seized 155 illegal guns, U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro announced on Tuesday.

“Not a single carjacking in over a week. We continue to fight the fight to make sure that people in D.C. are safe,” she stated. “President Trump is cleaning it up.”