Scott Jennings takes no prisoners after fired MSNBC host calls him irrelevant

CNN contributor Scott Jennings did not take a disrespectful jab from a liberal panelist lying down during Wednesday's airing of "CNN NewsNight" while debating the Trump administration's approach to Greenland.

Tiffany Cross was upset about President Donald Trump looking into whether Greenland can become part of the United States in some way, as it will offer greater projection of power in the region and secure the country's natural resources.

"You cannot just go and say, 'I like that. It's mine now.' It doesn't work that way. That is what they're trying to do," Cross said.

'So if you want to engage in personal insults, if I were you, I would reserve that for your party.'

When Jennings laughed at her assessment, Cross got personal.

"When they're looking at Greenland and say, 'I like it. I want to take if for mine.' That is a very colonizer attitude," she continued.

When Jennings pointed out that he has never used the term "colonize" when discussing the future of Greenland, Cross said, "I'm not even talking about you. You're not a member of government, so you're irrelevant in that point."

"You got fired from your job. How relevant are you?" Jennings shot back. Cross was a host on MSNBC before being let go in 2022 after ignoring multiple warnings from management to tone down the rhetoric toward conservatives.

After first insulting Jennings, Cross then accused him of solely engaging in personal jabs when he cannot provide a better argument.

"So if you want to engage in personal insults, if I were you, I would reserve that for your party, who is the reason we are isolated," she continued.

"I don't," Scott replied, referring to engaging in insults. "You do."

One of the final controversial comments Cross made before her MSNBC contract was not renewed was when she was on a show with Charlamagne tha God. The host asked which states Democrats could afford to lose in the 2022 midterms, with Cross saying, "Florida literally looks like the d**k of the country, so let’s get rid of Florida. Let’s castrate Florida," according to the New York Post.

