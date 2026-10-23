Bulgarian immigrant who attacked Scottish axe girl doesn't want to be put on the sex offender list

Two Bulgarian immigrants to Scotland have been sentenced for assaulting young girls last year after a judge said one of them made sexual remarks to the children.

The man, Ilia Belov, called his sister at the time of the incident, who "immediately" attacked one of the girls upon arrival.

'F**king creep and an immigrant.'

In what became known as the Scottish axe girl story, video of the incident taken by Belov showed a scared and angry young Scottish girl wielding a small axe and a knife to fend off what she said were her attackers.

Though the Bulgarian denied that he threatened the girls or made inappropriate remarks to them, a Scottish judge struck down his testimony as "wholly unconvincing and self-serving."

Blaze News reported that the judge said Belov made sexual remarks to the children and both he and his sister committed assault.

One of the girls, completely vindicated, had called Belov a "f**king creep and an immigrant" and said, "He kept saying, 'Come here, sexy. I will show you how to have a good time.'"

Earlier this month, Belov, 23, was sentenced for assaulting the then-12-year-old and behaving in a "threatening or abusive manner" toward four other young girls.

Belov received 18 months of supervision and 300 hours of unpaid work and was placed on the sex offender registry for 18 months, according to the Daily Mail.

Belov's sister, 20-year-old Nadjedzha Belova, pled guilty to assaulting a 13-year-old girl during the same incident and was given 180 hours of unpaid work as punishment.

Both are now appealing their sentences, the Daily Record reported.

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Belov's lawyer, Larry Flynn, told BBC Scotland that he was appealing the sex offender registration only, not the supervision or community service.

Belov denied making sexual remarks to the girls, but the Scottish judge, Timothy Niven-Smith, convicted Belov after seeing what was described as "proof beyond reasonable doubt."

The judge said the girls' response had been "eloquent" when considering what the man had said to them.

"The words of the children were eloquent to describe your behavior given your age and their respective ages," the judge stated. "Having made the sexual remarks to the children, you then, enraged by the fact that they became angry and started shouting abuse at you, followed them."

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ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty Images

Images have since surfaced of the convicted parties at the time of the incident. One shows Belov standing with one hand on his hip as he filmed the young girls with his cell phone.

Another image shows the Bulgarian brother and sister "accosting" the children.

The images come from a CCTV camera positioned across the street.

Belov had originally said he was acting in self-defense.

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