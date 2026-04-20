SCOTUS agrees to hear arguments in Colorado religious freedom case

The Supreme Court has agreed to weigh in on whether religious institutions must set aside their core beliefs in order to participate in a state-funded program.

The St. Mary Catholic Parish v. Roy case, broadly speaking, is a challenge to the Archdiocese of Denver's requirement that families and staff support Catholic beliefs. The state takes issue with this requirement when considering whether to allow Catholic schools in the archdiocese to participate in the Universal Preschool Program.

'Colorado promised free preschool for all, then slammed the door on families who chose a religious education for their children. After three losses in religious freedom cases at the Supreme Court, Colorado should know better.'

The archdiocese requires staff and families to sign statements to "affirm that they will support the teachings of the Catholic Church" and that "all Catholic school families must understand and display a positive and supportive attitude toward the Catholic Church," according to Fox News.

Colorado officials, however, argue that these requirements are not inclusive of all children.

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Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post/Getty Images

"All participating providers — whether religious or secular — must ensure that children have equal opportunity to enroll in and receive preschool services regardless of those children’s (or their families’) religious affiliation, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, lack of housing, income level, or disability," the state said.

The state's universal preschool program covers all types of schools and offers 15 hours of free preschool each week in the year before the child enters kindergarten.

Nicholas Reaves, senior counsel at Becket and attorney for the families and preschools, told Blaze News, “Colorado promised free preschool for all, then slammed the door on families who chose a religious education for their children. After three losses in religious freedom cases at the Supreme Court, Colorado should know better. The Supreme Court has repeatedly held that states cannot exclude families from government benefits because of their faith. We’re confident the Court will say the same thing here and put a stop to Colorado’s no-Catholics-need-apply rules.”

Families in the case remain hopeful that the Supreme Court will side with their appeal.

“All we want is the freedom to choose the best preschool for our kids without being punished for our faith," Dan and Lisa Sheley, Catholic parents of seven and Becket clients in the case, said in a statement provided to Blaze News. "Colorado promised families a universal preschool program, then cut out families like ours because we chose a Catholic education. We pray the Supreme Court will remind Colorado that universal means everyone.”

“Colorado is punishing young religious families. In a state that loudly preaches inclusion, it’s shocking to see Colorado go out of its way to exclude families like mine," Erika Navarrete Nagle, a Catholic mother of three whose children attend St. Mary’s, told Blaze News. "I hope the Supreme Court will make it clear that no family should be targeted for what they believe.”

The Supreme Court will hear arguments for this case in the fall.

Editor's note: The author attended St. Mary Catholic Parish and School.

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