Second lady Usha Vance brings back wholesome story time with the launch of kids’ podcast

Second lady Usha Vance announced the launch of her new children's podcast on Monday.

The podcast, "Storytime with the Second Lady," features Vance and special guests, including celebrities, children's authors, athletes, veterans, and musicians as they read books to children.

"Very proud of my wife, Usha, for launching her podcast today!" Vice President JD Vance wrote in a post on social media.

'The second lady is passionate about childhood education and hopes to inspire a lifelong love of learning in children across the country.'

The show's first three episodes were released on Spotify and YouTube on Monday.

In episode one, Vance read one of her favorite childhood stories, "The Tale of Peter Rabbit" by Beatrix Potter.

"Story time with my kids is the highlight of my day," Vance stated. "Books have taken our family on so many adventures. Through books, we've learned so many new things about science and nature, faraway countries, ancient civilizations, America's history, and more. Most of all, we've had lots of fun reading together. I thought it would be even more fun to share story time with all of you. So every few weeks, we'll gather here in my office to read together."

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Special guests joined Vance in the second and third episodes of her podcast. Race car driver Danica Patrick joined the show to read Disney's "Cars," and Paralympic bronze medalist Brent Poppen read his book, "Playground Lessons."

Vance's podcast is part of her ongoing initiative to increase childhood literacy rates and inspire a love of reading in children, according to a press release from the Second Lady's office.

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Vance launched a Summer Reading Challenge in June 2025 for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. Participants were asked to read 12 books of their choice over the summer and track their progress. Those who completed the challenge received a personalized certificate and a small prize. Vance's office reported receiving tens of thousands of submissions from across the country.

"The second lady is passionate about childhood education and hopes to inspire a lifelong love of learning in children across the country," a spokesperson for the second lady told Blaze News. "Last year, the second lady's Summer Reading Challenge received overwhelming support, and Ms. Vance hopes to continue sharing passion for literature with children across the country in an age-appropriate and accessible format through her podcast."

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