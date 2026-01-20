Second lady Usha Vance announces historic pregnancy: 'Our family is growing!'

Second lady Usha Vance announced that she was pregnant with the fourth child of Vice President JD Vance.

The second lady posted a statement from the vice president on social media Tuesday.

'We are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family.'

"We're very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy. Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July," the statement reads.

"During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children," he added.

The two have been married since 2014 after meeting at Yale University and have two boys, Ewan and Vivek, and a daughter named Mirabel.

Many congratulations and blessings were sent to her from prominent politicians, some of whom pointed out that the child would be the first to be born to a sitting vice president.

"Congratulations!" replied Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas). "This is great news. Children are a gift from God."

"Children are such a blessing, and this baby boy is blessed to have both of you as his parents," responded Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee.

"Congratulations to our friends ... on this wonderful news! Abraham and I are thrilled for you and your family," replied Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

RELATED: TPUSA straw poll shows dominant front-runner for 2028 nomination

"Congratulations! Children are a blessing," said Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas.

Prior to marrying JD Vance, his wife clerked for Chief Justice John Roberts on the Supreme Court.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!