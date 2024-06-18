Secret Service agent robbed at gunpoint amid Biden's LA fundraising visit

A U.S. Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint amid President Joe Biden's fundraising visit in Los Angeles.

The agent was returning from work Saturday night when he was confronted in a residential community in Tustin, which is about an hour southeast of L.A., the Secret Service told the Associated Press.

No suspect had been found as of Monday, police told the outlet, adding that police said a silver Infiniti FX35 was spotted leaving the scene.

Tustin police said the agent's bag was stolen at gunpoint, the AP reported, adding that the agent fired his gun during the incident. The Secret Service said it doesn't know if anyone was hit by gunfire, the outlet reported, adding that the agent wasn't injured. ABC News said the agent was off duty at the time.

Police were called about the robbery shortly after 9:30 p.m., the AP said, adding that officers found some of the agent’s stolen belongings in the area.

Police added that there was no known threat to the public.

How are observers reacting?

A few commenters reacting to the Tustin police department's news release on Facebook seemed disturbed and perplexed over the incident:

"So someone, with no description, robs a secret service agent WITH A GUN in a residential area, but there is no threat to the public??? And how does the agent take a shot at someone he can't describe? He saw the gun. He can't give the height/build at the least, or voice?" one commenter wondered.

"Situational awareness?" another commenter pointed out in relation to the agent's handling of the reported armed robbery, adding that "hopefully" the agent is "not on protection detail." Hopefully.

Users on X weren't happy, either:

"Just the people [who are] supposed to keep the president alive," one user deadpanned.

"Welcome to California," another user quipped. "Hope you enjoyed your visit."

Another commenter directed a swipe at left-wing California Gov. Gavin Newsom, saying, "Fantastic job, sir."

