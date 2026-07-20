Democratic senator's gaslighting on voter ID proves too much for ABC News — humiliation ensues

Democrats' continued efforts to gaslight the nation about the integrity of American elections and the SAVE America Act proved too much on Sunday for ABC News' Jonathan Karl, who evidently felt obligated to push back against one Democrat's misleading claims.

President Donald Trump provided the nation on Thursday with damning insights into the apparent insecurity of American elections, past efforts by foreign powers to exploit election system vulnerabilities, and the Department of Homeland Security's discovery of around 250,000 noncitizens on voter registration rolls in just four states.

'That's actually not the case.'

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) was among the many Democrats who raged over the president's disclosures and conclusion that to shore up election security ahead of the midterms, lawmakers should pass the SAVE America Act — which would require individuals to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote and voting in federal elections.

Warner has vowed to kill the SAVE America Act.

"The greatest danger to our elections right now is false narratives seized upon here at home as a pretext to convince Americans their elections cannot be trusted — or worse, to justify unprecedented federal intervention in elections that the Constitution entrusts to the states," Warner said in a statement.

"Our democracy depends on confidence in elections that are administered according to law by the states, not on falsehoods invoked to justify unprecedented government intervention," added the senator.

RELATED: Democrats go into FULL PANIC MODE after Trump exposes election interference from China and the deep state

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Warner went on-air Sunday with his concern-mongering at ABC News, a network that days earlier refused to carry live TV coverage of Trump's speech detailing election vulnerabilities and foreign interference.

When asked about the president's disclosures, Warner admitted that multiple foreign powers actively seek to influence American elections and expressed concern about Chinese hacking initiatives.

However, sticking to his party's script, the Democrat claimed that Trump "is not looking for a secure election because if we have a free and fair election, he and his allies are going to get beat historically this fall."

ABC News host Jonathan Karl raised the matter of Democrats' unanimous opposition to the SAVE America Act, then asked Warner, "Requiring photo ID to register to vote — is this something that Democrats should get behind?"

A Pew Research Center survey of over 3,550 Americans conducted last August found that 83% of respondents favored requiring all voters to show government-issued identification to vote. A Gallup poll conducted the previous October found that 84% of Americans supported the photo ID requirement.

"You know what? In Virginia, we have voter ID and photo ID. I got to show my — " said Warner.

Karl interrupted Warner to note, "That's actually not the case. I mean, I'm a Virginia voter. You don't need to show a photo ID in Virginia. There are a wide range of things you can show for ID, and if you don't show one of those, you can sign an affidavit saying, attesting — but, so it's not required."

"You do have a variety of documents," said Warner. "But we have voter ID of one form or another."

According to the Virginia Department of Elections, "Voters may provide either an acceptable form of ID or sign an ID Confirmation Statement at the polls." Accepted forms of ID in Warner's Democrat-run state include student IDs containing photographs; employee ID cards containing a photograph; and utility bills, bank statements, government checks, or paychecks containing the voter's name and address.

Those who show up to a polling location who decline to sign an ID statement affirming their identity "may vote a provisional ballot."

When asked whether there should be a voter ID requirement nationwide, Warner suggested he might support having to show a set of IDs "as long as it comes from some official point," but he proceeded to once again attack the SAVE America Act as a form of "voter disenfranchisement."

Following his live fact-check by Karl on ABC News, Warner was widely ridiculed online.

The Republican Committee of Prince William County, Virginia, asked whether Warner had "lost his 'fastball.'"

The Virginia Project, a PAC supportive of the Republican Party in the Old Dominion, piled on, writing, "Warner doesn't even know Virginia's voting laws."

The X account for the Republican Study Committee noted, "80% of the country wants to secure our elections, and Senate Democrats like Mark Warner keep proving they would rather fabricate facts than support basic safeguards, even when the truth is what our republic depends on."

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