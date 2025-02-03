Senate committee to hold secret vote for Tulsi Gabbard, report says

The Senate Intelligence Committee will hold a secret vote on Tuesday on whether to advance Tulsi Gabbard's nomination to serve as director of national intelligence, according to Politico.

The closed-door vote is set to take place less than a week after Gabbard's fiery confirmation hearing on Thursday. Despite Gabbard's disciplined performance, it's unclear if the nominee has the votes to clear the committee.

After witnessing the incredibly effective pressure campaign from MAGA allies, it seems that senators are trying to further insulate themselves by holding a secret vote for Gabbard.

The Senate Intelligence Committee is composed of 15 senators, eight Republicans and seven Democrats. Assuming all Democrats vote against Gabbard, she will need every GOP vote on the panel to clear the first hurdle.

That being said, Gabbard was grilled by both Republicans and Democrats, most notably about her past support of NSA leaker Edward Snowden. The bipartisan disapproval of Gabbard's past stance on Snowden may pose a threat to her confirmation being advanced.

Despite some of the holdups, Gabbard is not the first of President Donald Trump's nominees to face pushback from Republicans.

Newly confirmed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was slated for a tough confirmation battle after Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa began lobbying against him. While there was backroom pressure to tank Hegseth, Trump and his base led a profoundly effective pressure campaign and secured his confirmation.

Hegseth was narrowly cleared in the Senate after Vice President JD Vance cast the tie-breaking vote. Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, and Mitch McConnell of Kentucky voted against Hegseth.

After witnessing the incredibly effective pressure campaign from MAGA allies, it seems that senators are trying to further insulate themselves by holding a secret vote for Gabbard.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!