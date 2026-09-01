Human remains, mummy, nude photos, and shrines to serial killers found in stalking suspect's basement, police say

Wisconsin police are investigating a 47-year-old man over human remains that were found in his basement along with a shrine to serial killer Ed Gein and nude photos of women.

The bizarre discovery was made after a Madison woman reported to police that Benjamin Larson was stalking her.

'Benjamin Larson had these human remains on display amongst naked photos of unidentified women and with binders of women he had been stalking.'

The woman said Larson's actions had caused her serious emotional distress and fear, which led to his arrest on a felony stalking charge.

Police said they found human remains and other disconcerting items when serving a search warrant at his rural home in Taycheedah.

Among those items are 10 binders labeled "Edward Gein Book," which refers to the murderer who inspired the "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" movies. Other items related to serial killers John Wayne Gacy and the Zodiac Killer.

Police also found the following:

A mummy with a sign reading "Princess Taheb 1600"

Skeletal remains in a glass casket

Human skulls displayed

Horror movie memorability

A life-size mannequin of the Jason Vorhees character from the "Friday the 13th" movies

Then they found a padlocked room and forced entry to find a bedroom inside. The bedroom had a lifelike silicon sex doll on the bed and a painting above the bed of a woman similar to the accuser's likeness.

The complaint also said that various items related to the accuser were found, including an earring, a coin, and a pressed flower.

The woman said she had casually dated Larson for two months in 2013, later moved to Canada, and had been receiving letters, gifts, and emails from him over the years. She had not given him her new address.

One of the documents allegedly included statements of anger against the woman's husband and child and recorded that Larson had watched them at their home while wearing black clothing and holding a machete.

"Benjamin Larson had these human remains on display amongst naked photos of unidentified women and with binders of women he had been stalking," read the arrest warrant."

Officials are working to identify the origin of the human remains.

"The forensic anthropologist's initial physical examination determined that many of the remains are likely ancient Native American in origin; however, several of the skeletal remains require specialized forensic testing at a laboratory to determine their origin," said the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.

RELATED: Man hacked off victim's head with machete while his wife and child watched, police say

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney expressed anger at the "shockingly low cash bail" ordered by a judge over the allegations he called "beyond disturbing."

Larson was released after posting a $15,000 cash bail on Friday.

He is scheduled for arraignment on Sept. 11.

Larson has not been yet charged in relation to the alleged human remains.

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