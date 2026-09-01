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Canada’s anti-American boycott goes so far it targets California wine: ‘These Canadians hate us so much’
September 01, 2026
Pat Gray thinks it might be time to remove the US’ protective shield.
Ontario officials are cracking down on American alcohol so aggressively that even a grocery store display of California wine sparked a government response after a citizen tipped off local media.
“We were alerted to this by a viewer who said a store in Kemptville had set up a full display in the front of the beer and wine section, prominently selling wine from California,” CTV News anchor Dylan Dyson reported.
“I saw the wine on display this morning, and within hours of contacting Loblaw, the dusty U.S. bottles were pulled from the shelves once again.
"When CTV News reached out to Loblaw, the parent company of the independent grocer chain, it said the wine was put on the shelves without the approval of the store owner,” he continued.
“And once identified, it was removed immediately,” he added.
“I don’t know why they would do it,” one resident told cameras in response to the store having American wine on their shelves.
Ontario’s minister of finance responded as well, saying, “We have been clear — US alcohol will remain off shelves. We expect all retailers, including this grocer, to follow the rules.”
According to the CTV News Ottawa report, the incident helped in “reigniting shoppers' patriotism amid trade tensions with Donald Trump and the United States.”
“If these Canadians hate us so much, why not boycott all 30,000 American businesses that dominate your craphole country? You know why they won’t?” BlazeTV host Pat Gray asks.
“Because they can’t. They’re far too dependent on us to actually put their money where their inflated egos are,” he adds.
Gray notes that Canada is also dependent on the U.S. for protection.
“No more NORAD either. How about we just remove our protective shield from you guys?” he asks. “We’ll just let you figure out how to defend yourselves for a change.”
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