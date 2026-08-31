Trump RIPS into 'maggot' journalist over NYT report on 9/11 — and Jake Tapper comes to her defense

Longtime White House correspondent Maggie Haberman of the New York Times angered President Donald Trump after her report on events commemorating the 9/11 attacks.

Haberman, who has previously interviewed the president many times, reported that Trump refused to attend the World Trade Center event for 9/11 because he would not be given the opportunity to give a speech.

'She’s been falsely writing about me for years — She’s a stalker, and should be forced to turn over any and all money that she’s made through her fake reporting on me.'

The president forcefully denied the report and then excoriated Haberman in a screed on Truth Social Monday.

"Maggot Hagerman, the Fake Reporter from The Failing New York Times, an unattractive person both inside and out, and who knows less about me than most reporters on the beat (She’s a SCAMMER!)," he wrote, "made up a story that on September 11th, I’m not going to the World Trade Center, in New York City, because they won’t let me make a speech, and I’m going to the Pentagon in D.C., because I’m a featured speaker."

The president went on to say he preferred not to give a speech at the event.

"I never even thought of what Maggot made up," he continued.

"Maggot Hagerman is a PHONY, and The New York Times knows it!"

He threatened to sue her as well as the New York Times and accused her of falsely reporting on the Russian hoax.

"If she were ever forced to reveal her 'sources,' you will find out they either don’t exist, or didn’t say what she reported. She’s been falsely writing about me for years — She’s a stalker, and should be forced to turn over any and all money that she’s made through her fake reporting on me," he concluded.

CNN's Jake Tapper took exception to the insults against Haberman and defended her on social media.

"I’m not going to repost the filth the president wrote about Maggie Haberman, but suffice it to say she’s a great person, beautiful inside and out, an incredible mom and wife and colleague, and an amazing journalist. The president’s comments are disgusting and beneath the office," he wrote in one post.

RELATED: NY woman who allegedly thanked Allah for 9/11 schemed to BOMB state Capitol

"We should never get used to this deterioration in our expectations for how a president should behave. Never," he added in another.

Haberman responded to the president's insults in an interview on MS NOW.

"We went to the White House. We were quite transparent with them about what we were reporting, including the part about that part of the reason why he was not going to New York was because he did want to speak, and the White House did not say anything, pushing back on what we were reporting," she said.

"And then 24 hours later, the president started attacking the piece," she added. "You know, so readers can make their own assessment about a denial that comes a day later."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!