‘Reality does not have pronouns’: Frank Turek sounds the alarm on America’s war against truth

If it seems like more conversations today than ever before go nowhere, that’s because it’s true. And according to Frank Turek, this is happening because Americans are increasingly operating from entirely different understandings of reality itself.

In his new book, "The War on Reality," Turek and co-author Phoenix Hayes tackle what they see as a growing assault on truth, reason, and common sense.

And BlazeTV host Nick Freitas is no stranger to this attack either.

“Once upon a time, you kind of understood how to respond to things. If you were arguing about tax policy or you were arguing about abortion or whatnot, you just went through the process,” Freitas tells Turek.

“You looked at the facts. You looked at the evidence. And both of you could do that and you could come to different conclusions and maybe share different perspectives,” he says.

“But more and more people are finding themselves in arguments and debates where they’re like, ‘I don’t even understand where this person is coming from. It’s like we don’t even share the same reality,’” he adds.

“So much of reality is under attack,” Turek agrees. “I mean, just in the past, say, 10 years, Nick, notice we’ve had people say to us after 5,000 years of human history that what we thought was reality suddenly isn’t.”

“That there are an infinite number of genders. That, you know, men can get pregnant. That math is racist … that reason and logic are tools of oppression,” he says, explaining that even “pulling baby parts out of mothers” is now called “health care.”

“The war on reality is everywhere,” he adds.

And the inability to agree on what reality is has reached the point of violence more than once. Most notable, however, was the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

“When people are confronted with logic that they can’t answer, they emote, and sometimes they even get violent. Our mutual friend Charlie Kirk was a victim of that. Here we had a trans person or a person involved in a trans relationship emoting to a point where he didn’t think Charlie Kirk should live any more,” Turek says.

“He tars him as a fascist, because we all know, Nick, that a fascist tactic is to hand your opponent the microphone and say, ‘Please give me your case. Make your case and we’ll have a discussion,’” he adds.

Freitas points out that this is why “defining one’s terms” has never been more important or, unfortunately, more difficult.

“Defining one’s terms is absolutely critical because otherwise you end up talking around each other, and emotions get involved, and people have different perspectives or they understand words differently,” he says.

“Because when you say the ‘war on reality,’ OK, define your terms. What’s reality?” he asks.

“First of all, truth corresponds to reality, and reality is the sum of all truths. And the only one that knows all of reality is, of course, God, because he’s omniscient,” Turek says.

“We know some of reality but not all of reality. Now, you can deny reality, you can fight against reality, but ultimately reality is going to win. Reality is undefeated,” he continues, noting that within his book is the argument that “reality does not have pronouns.”

“There’s not my reality and your reality,” he explains. “You may perceive reality different than me, but there’s a reality out there independent of both of us. Maybe you’re closer to it than I am. OK, fine. That’s what we call a disagreement.”

“Secondly, there’s not my gravity or your gravity. There’s not my math or your math. There’s not my laws of logic or your laws of logic. There’s not my law of morality that says, ‘Thou shalt not murder,’ but you have a different law that says it’s OK to murder,” he continues.

“These are all fixed in reality based on the nature of God,” he adds.

“Making the Argument with Nick Freitas” is available on BlazeTV+ , YouTube , and major podcast platforms.

