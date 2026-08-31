Trump victorious at Supreme Court over White House ballroom — Roberts joins liberal dissent

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the liberals in dissenting from a stay that lets President Donald Trump continue White House ballroom construction.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation filed the lawsuit to halt construction, claiming the president did not have the power to unilaterally build the ballroom.

'We have repeatedly held that mere offense, disagreement, or distaste does not qualify as a concrete and particularized injury.'

The trust was able to obtain an injunction against the building from the D.C. District Court, but the ruling Monday allows the president to continue construction.

"Today, we do not pass upon the legality of the government’s East Wing project. We conclude only that, based on the submissions before us, the government is likely to prevail in showing that the Trust lacks ... standing to challenge the project in federal court," read the majority decision.

Roberts had previously allowed construction to continue while the rest of the court considered the full issue, but he joined the liberal justices in the dissent Monday.

"Construction of the ballroom has proceeded apace for the better part of a year. That construction is likely unlawful," Roberts wrote.

The trust claimed a preservationist member who lives in Washington suffered "professional and personal injuries" while walking by the White House. However, the majority said the government could "likely" show that such distaste would not be enough for the trust to have standing.

"To the contrary, we have repeatedly held that mere offense, disagreement, or distaste does not qualify as a concrete and particularized injury," the court said.

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The trust had argued that the president needed the "express authority of Congress" before ordering construction on federal land in Washington, D.C.

The Trump administration argued that the construction was necessary in part because of threats of political violence and the lack of sufficient security at venues available for political events.