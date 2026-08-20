NY woman who allegedly thanked Allah for 9/11 schemed to BOMB state Capitol — and aimed to ATTACK White House

A plot to bomb the New York state Capitol and kill lawmakers has been thwarted, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The 35-year-old woman had allegedly planned to kill as many as possible, destroy as much of the building as she could, and then escape to the ISIS-controlled territory in Syria.

She posted anti-American messages that included, 'Praise be to Allah for September 11th.'

Jessica Bowie was arrested on Wednesday as she gained possession of what she believed to be an explosive device for her mission.

The criminal complaint said Bowie was documented running reconnaissance on the Capitol building numerous times.

Bowie allegedly outlined her deadly plot to an informant.

"I want to destroy as much of the building as possible and kill the senators while they are meeting. I want them to lose a lot of important documents as well," she is quoted as saying.

"I want it to have a affect on the American system. And destroy some of the taghut," she added, which the agent said referred to anything that takes a person's focus away from Allah.

The charging documents went on to say that she wanted to return to commit acts of terrorism against other targets including the New Year's Eve celebration in New York City as well as the president in the White House.

She also posted anti-American messages that included, "Praise be to Allah for September 11th," as well as an indication that she pledged allegiance to ISIS.

One image included in the release was of Bowie allegedly scanning items at a Home Depot that included nails to be included in the bomb.

Bowie made her initial appearance in federal court on Thursday after being arrested at a McDonald's near her residence on Sherman Street.

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She was charged with providing material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization. She faces a possible sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted as well as a fine of $250,000.

"This case is yet another example of how this FBI is built to not only identify threats of terrorism quickly, but to stop their alleged plots before they are able to harm the American people," said Matt Fodor of the FBI National Security Branch.

"This is just the latest example of this FBI stopping an alleged terrorist in their tracks - in 2026 we’ve already disrupted 400+ such attacks at home and around the world," read a statement online from FBI Director Kash Patel. "For any individual who may be considering harming Americans in the future: know that we will find you."