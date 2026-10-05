Trump calls for New York Times and other outlets to be 'arrested' over reports on rally attendance

The president vehemently denied reports in the New York Times and other outlets that the Ohio Arena was not full for his rally on Saturday.

President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social that reporters should be arrested for relaying what he called fake news.

'The New York Times, and many other Artificial Media Outlets, should be arrested for their dishonesty and disservice to our Country.'

"The Ohio Arena was already full to the brim — And yet these people were still trying to get in," he wrote Monday.

"The New York Times said, 'There were empty seats' when, in fact, there were none, and thousands of people had to be turned away. The New York Times, and many other Artificial Media Outlets, should be arrested for their dishonesty and disservice to our Country," he added.

"When Bernie Sanders has 500 to 1,000 people, they make it sound like it's the biggest event that ever took place," Trump concluded. "When PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP has 50,000 people, they make it sound like nobody showed up!"

He continued in a second post to explain that some of the upper seats were empty because of the migration effect, whereupon people move down to the main floor.

"In actuality, thousands of people were unable to get in. The Arena was totally MAXED OUT, including all upper sections," he said in the second post.

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"The 'migration' process always happens! The Times knows this, and so does everyone else. I never have empty seats — Never have, and never will!" Trump added.

The White House has been engaged in a feud with various news outlets after they sued to have their access restored. Fox News Media, ABC News, CBS News, CNN, and NBC News released a joint statement saying they would forgo all pool reporting duties unless the outlets were allowed back.

Trump added that he was going to Nebraska for a rally in Grand Island on the first day of early in-person voting.