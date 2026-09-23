Trump slams 'sick, treasonous, and demented' journalists after berating CNN's Kaitlan Collins

The president continued his rhetorical attacks on the mainstream media after issuing a controversial ban on several outlets from the White House.

CNN, MS NOW, and Politico have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration to regain access, while other news outlets have boycotted the press pool as a form of protest.

'She’s got a ''TRUMP'' addiction, and so does CNN and MSDNC. They’re all sick, treasonous, and demented!'

President Donald Trump fired back in a post on the Truth Social platform.

"All of the SLEAZEBAGS, like Third Rate 'Reporter,' Kaitlan Collins, of Fake News CNN, a truly unhappy person, said they weren’t going to be covering me," he wrote.

The president was referring to an episode in which Collins asked him when the Iran war would end during his visit to the United Nations General Assembly.

"Then why were they ranting and raving like Lunatics, in the Press Area, at the United Nations?" he added. "Why was she there? She’s got a 'TRUMP' addiction, and so does CNN and MSDNC. They’re all sick, treasonous, and demented! The 'good news' is that they have a great, for them, and totally disloyal Judge."

Collins later said that she was credentialed by the United Nations and denied that CNN had said the network was never going to cover the president.

"We will continue to cover the president and his speech and as he meets with world leaders today, just not with a TV camera from one of the five major networks in the room," she said.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly is presiding over the case and was appointed by Trump in his first term as president.

Collins also faced restrictions from the White House in 2018. Fox News defended her at time and called on the administration to back off.

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CNN host Jake Tapper defended Collins in a post Wednesday.

"Not going to dignify the president’s juvenile social media post about our brilliant @kaitlancollins except to say she and we are going to keep doing our jobs," he wrote, "which is to ask and cover the questions voters care about — like those about the war in Iran and the economy."

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