'By accident': CNN panelist apologizes after accusing Trump of involvement in Epstein sex-trafficking ring

A gun-control advocate apologized and claimed to accidentally accuse President Donald Trump of being involved in the Epstein trafficking ring.

Cameron Kasky made the comments while speaking on a CNN panel before posting his apology on social media on Tuesday. Many called on the president to sue the activist over the comments that could be considered slanderous.

'I said that by accident and didn’t mean it.'

Kasky was confronted by commentator Scott Jennings during the segment, which led Kasky to repeat the claim. He was singing a far different tune the next day.

"I would like to retract my comments from CNN last night and truly apologize," Kasky wrote.

"Donald Trump was obviously not involved with a giant international child sex trafficking ring where women and children were systematically raped by elites," he added. "I said that by accident and didn’t mean it."

Some online believed the tone of the message was sarcastic.

While the president had a past connection to Jeffrey Epstein, he has never been convicted of participating in Epstein's alleged sex-trafficking ring. The billionaire financier later accepted a plea deal where he admitted guilt to a felony state charge of soliciting a minor for sex.

Kasky became an advocate for gun control after surviving the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018. He has since spoken at rallies and in the media about restricting gun rights.

Epstein was found dead in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial for additional sex-trafficking charges in 2019.

The allegations that he orchestrated an underage sex-trafficking ring for the wealthy and powerful have led to many suspicions that he was killed to avoid incriminating alleged co-conspirators.

