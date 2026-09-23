Host of 'The View' reveals she was lone holdout on jury that found cannibal killer not guilty by reason of insanity

Sunny Hostin admitted during the latest episode of "The View" that she was the reason a cannibal killer was found not guilty of his crimes.

She was explaining the insanity defense being employed by attorneys for Lindsay Clancy after Clancy strangled and killed her three young children.

'He did not mean to kill her, and once he killed her, he panicked. He chopped up her body, yes, boiled her body parts, tried to commit the perfect crime, and then ... he fed her body parts to the unhoused.'

"The insanity defense has been around in Massachusetts for 182 years, so I think it's well established, and I thought absolutely that she was not criminally responsible by reason of insanity," said Hostin, an attorney.

"And the reason I felt that, I feel so strongly about this holdout juror is because I was a holdout juror in a case, in the Daniel Rakowitz case. I don’t know if people remember it, the ‘Butcher of Tompkins Square Park,'" she said.

The other hosts were shocked at the admission about the harrowing case from 1991.

"It was before I went to law school. When I brought it up at the Hot Topics meeting, I don’t think everyone believed me. And then my producer looked it up and I’m in the New York Times," she continued.

"Apparently several jurors questioned afterward said one holdout juror was principally responsible for preventing them from returning a guilty verdict," she read from the Times.

"That was me!" Hostin added.

"And it was because I saw clearly that he was psychotic. He was in psychosis. He did not mean to kill her, and once he killed her, he panicked. He chopped up her body parts, yes, boiled her body parts, tried to commit the perfect crime, and then ... he fed her body parts to the unhoused.”

The other hosts expressed their shock at the man's crimes.

"We ended up all 12, unanimously, voting that he was not criminally responsible," Hostin added. "... But he's still in a mental institution being treated."

Video of Hostin's comments was posted to social media, where they quickly went viral.

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Rakowitz is still reportedly being held at New York’s Kirby Forensic Psychiatric Center. He is 64 years old.

While the 11 jurors in the Clancy trial were reportedly willing to find her not guilty by reason of insanity, the lone holdout on that jury forced a mistrial and a national debate about mental illness.

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