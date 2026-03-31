'The View' co-host has bizarre response to 'lifelong progressive' Whitney Cummings refusing to vote for pedophiles

The co-hosts of "The View" steered into an awkward moment after comedian guest Whitney Cummings joked that she had been forced to lower her voting standards to avoid pedophiles.

The exchange unfolded on the Tuesday episode while the gals were criticizing second lady Usha Vance, who indicated that she and her husband, Vice President JD Vance, do not always "agree" on every political topic.

'I just mean, like, who doesn't think kids are hot? I'm voting for that person!'

Cummings jokingly said that her only standard in voting was to support non-pedophiles, and Joy Behar mistakenly took that to mean Cummings was criticizing Republicans.

"I've got some blowback before for criticizing — I'm a lifelong progressive. I had blue hair and rescue pit bulls!" Cummings said. "I also think there's something very patriotic about criticizing your own party and pointing out hypocrisies within your own party."

Behar then asserted that Democrats criticize their party all the time. Cummings agreed and then continued to weigh in on Mrs. Vance's comments.

"For her to feel a little bit like doesn't know where she is, I think there's a lot of people who do feel like this, and they don't have the time we necessarily all have to be looking at the news all day and be figuring out what's right and wrong," Cummings continued.

"There's days where I'm just like, 'I don't know anymore.' I'm just literally at the point where my party, the person I'm voting for is anyone not a pedophile, whoever's not a pedophile!" she added to laughter and applause from the audience. "Is anyone not attracted to children?"

"Which party is that you're talking about?" a bewildered Behar asked. "The Republican Party?"

"I just mean, like, who doesn't think kids are hot? I'm voting for that person!" Cummings tried to clarify.

At this point, Whoopi Goldberg steered the conversation away from Behar's inability to get a joke.

An edited version of the exchange was posted to social media, where it was widely circulated.

RELATED: 'Kamala was forced on us so hard you'd think she was patented by Pfizer': Comedian Whitney Cummings roasts DNC live on CNN

The entire segment showing Behar's stalwart effort to ruin Cummings' point can be viewed on the show's YouTube channel.

Cummings has been very open about her journey from a progressive to becoming more friendly to conservative policies after getting engaged and having a baby. She ridiculed the Democratic Party for nominating Kamala Harris, lambasted liberal hypocrisy with Joe Rogan, and mocked the Los Angeles Fire Department for hiring on lesbians.

"You had me at, 'We're not racist, everybody's equal,' diversity, but then it turns into diversity but not diversity of thought!" she said in Jan. 2026.

"Hold on, you know, we don't believe in gender, but we need a female president. And you're like, huh?" she added.

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