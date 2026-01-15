Comedian Whitney Cummings mocks liberal hypocrisy: 'We don't believe in gender, but we need a female president'

Whitney Cummings mocked and ridiculed the hypocrisy of liberals during her appearance on Joe Rogan's incredibly popular podcast.

Cummings was explaining how she came to have some conservative beliefs after being liberal and seeing the contradictory claims and beliefs they held.

'We believe in climate change and the sea is rising, but we live on the coast! Like, would you buy a house on the beach if you truly believe that?'

"I was as liberal — I had blue hair, you guys! I rescue pit bulls. It doesn't get any more liberal than me!" she joked. "But the whole idea with being liberal is like, you had me at, 'We're not racist, everybody's equal,' diversity, but then it turns into diversity but not diversity of thought!"

She said that she was not an expert in politics but could easily pick up on hypocrisy.

"So, it just started to just be like, hold on, you know, we don't believe in gender, but we need a female president. And you're like, huh?" she said. "And it's like, 'My body my choice,' unless it's a baby that needs a vaccine for hepatitis B, which comes from butt sex!"

"And sharing needles," Rogan added.

Rogan and Cummings were ridiculing a far-left socialist scheme espoused by a housing activist who had been hired by newly inaugurated New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Photo by Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images

Video of the interaction was posted to social media, where it garnered millions of views. The entire podcast with Cummings can be viewed on the show's YouTube channel.

She went on to express support for Democratic politician Beto O'Rourke, which Rogan appeared to oppose. He said that there would likely be a backlash to Mamdani's policies, and it might lead to Republican control of the city.

