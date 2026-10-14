Cornell BANS all fraternity parties after sexual assault lawsuit — and seeks more 'systemic change'

Cornell University has taken steps in response to nationwide criticism over a sexual assault lawsuit, the university president has announced.

President Michael Kotlikoff said all fraternity parties have been banned for the rest of the academic year and added that "experienced, trauma-informed criminal investigators" will be brought in to look into sexual assault allegations.

'We must meet this moment by acknowledging where we have fallen short and taking meaningful action.'

He specifically apologized for the harm allegedly suffered by the accuser in a 2024 incident involving several members of the Chi Phi fraternity.

"These are first steps toward systemic change on our campus," said Kotlikoff in a statement dated Tuesday. "Cornell must be a place where safety is not an open question. I am committed to doing that work and to seeing it through."

Fraternities found in violation of the party ban will receive "an immediate emergency suspension," with zero tolerance.

"It is clear that women on our campus continue to question whether they are safe," Kotlikoff said in the statement. "We must meet this moment by acknowledging where we have fallen short and taking meaningful action."

The accuser, who is known only as Jane Doe, alleges that she did not consent to all of the sexual acts with the fraternity members during the Oct. 2024 incident. None of the former students involved have been criminally charged.

Doe is suing Cornell, the fraternity, seven former members of that fraternity, and her sorority.

Thomas Giuffra, the attorney representing Doe, said in a statement to NBC News that her "goal in filing her lawsuit was not solely for herself."

"She wanted to achieve her aim of improving Cornell and its response to abuse claims. While the steps announced today are helpful to achieve this goal, they are too late to protect Ms. Doe," he added.

"However, these steps will hopefully go a long way to help ensure that there are no more Jane Does," Giuffra said.

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New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Oct. 1 that she issued an executive order appointing state Attorney General Letitia James as a special prosecutor in the case.

"The young woman at the center of this case deserves to know that every fact will be examined and justice pursued. This action will ensure that the matter is fully and thoroughly investigated without conflict or bias and handled independently with the rigor that this matter demands," Hochul claimed.

Hochul was immediately criticized after many pointed out that James had already posted an opinion on the case and taken sides before being appointed. On Sept. 28, James referred to Doe as a "survivor" and pledged to "stand with" her.

"It is problematic for a prosecutor like Tish James to be commenting on a case publicly before the investigation is concluded," said former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani to Fox News Digital. "And the problem is, if you file criminal charges, whether it's through a complaint or a grand jury indictment, that may taint the potential jury pool in a criminal case."

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