200 students protest high school football team captain's post about Cornell sex scandal — and team forfeits game

A high school student's post about the sex scandal at Cornell University led to a massive student protest in California.

The rape allegations from a woman against a group of college students at Cornell has led to a national debate about consent and alleged misogyny in the justice system.

A parent of a student cheerleader claimed the player was not allowed to attend a team dinner as a punishment.

A captain of the Piner High School football team in Santa Rosa posted a brief comment in support of the accused students.

"Free the Cornell 7," he wrote on Instagram earlier this month, according to SF Gate.

On Friday about 200 students responded by walking out of class to demand that the student face discipline over the comment. A parent of a student cheerleader claimed the player was not allowed to attend a team dinner as a punishment.

The team had to forfeit a game Saturday against Archie Williams High School, and the official reason given was player safety due to lack of healthy players. The head coach told the Press Democrat that the team had only five healthy linemen. Other schools have had similar problems from lack of student participation.

Some are connecting the forfeiture to the student protests and the controversy over the captain's post.

Piner High School and Santa Rosa City Schools did not respond to requests for comment from Blaze News.

The former Cornell student at the center of the rape allegations has filed a civil lawsuit against the university after the Tompkins County district attorney determined no crime was committed and filed no criminal charges. On October 2, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) appointed state Attorney General Letitia James (D) as special prosecutor in the case.

Critics of the alleged victim say her text messages very soon after the sexual encounter prove she consented despite being intoxicated.

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Others claim her case was dismissed far too quickly because of systemic bias against women's allegations.

The Prospectors' football team record falls to 2 wins and 4 losses after the forfeiture.

They will play Healdsburg on Friday in a home game.

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