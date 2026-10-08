IAmJaneDoe goes viral — but TikTok isn’t a courtroom

#IAmJaneDoe is trending after sexual assault allegations were levied against seven fraternity members at Cornell University by one woman, known as Jane Doe.

While TikTokers across the globe have picked up the story and have begun speaking out in defense of the young woman, BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey points out that social media outrage is not a substitute for due process.

“You’ve met Jane Doe before,” one TikToker said, in protest of the accused. “You might not have realized it at the time, but you have. You may have passed her in the street. She could have poured the milk into your coffee or helped deliver your wife’s baby, read your kid a story.”

“You might have said good morning to her on a walk,” she continued. “There’s a chance that Jane Doe has smiled at you as you’ve held open the door. Jane could even live in your house. She could put the kettle on after a long day, always know where your keys are, but has never made it known that she is Jane Doe.”

Another TikToker said that it broke her heart that “the guy that invited her to the frat house that night was her friend.”

She went on to claim that Jane Doe was a “minor,” which Stuckey explains is not true.

“She wasn’t a minor. I just want to say that. She wasn’t a minor. She was under 21. She was illegally drinking,” she says.

“These men were not her friend,” she continues.

“None of these men were her friend, because this is not what friends do. This is not what people do who respect another human being, respect women, respect anyone. They should have helped her get a ride home. If they noticed that she was intoxicated, they shouldn’t have propositioned her for group sex.”

However, Stuckey notes that “she also shouldn’t have participated.”

“She shouldn’t have been there. She shouldn’t have been doing drugs. She shouldn’t have been drinking. She shouldn’t have consented to any of this,” she says.

“Am I saying that she is responsible for every bit of it? Am I saying for sure that there was never a time that she couldn’t consent? I don’t know,” she answers. “Am I saying that because she said once that is saying yes every single time and so there is no part of the night where she became a victim?”

Stuckey explains that while she’s “not saying that for sure,” you also “can’t say anything for sure.”

“That is the point that I am making, that it is her word against these men’s word,” she says.

“And I will not just assume that she is correct because she’s a woman or she is correct because she is an accuser,” she adds.

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.