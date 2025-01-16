Former kids' camp manager arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting boy, sending him nude images of herself

A New Jersey woman is facing several child sex crime charges after authorities claimed she had a months-long illicit relationship with an underage male. The female suspect was reportedly a former kids' camp manager.

According to Salem County Jail records, 46-year-old Tara Carr was arrested Jan. 9. Carr was charged with one count of luring/enticing a child by various means, two counts of sexual assault, and two counts of sexual conduct with a child.

Carr, of Woodstown, is accused of having an illegal relationship with a 14-year-old boy between March and May 2024.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Carr sent the boy sexually explicit messages and nude photos of herself on the Snapchat app. Citing the probable cause affidavit for Carr's arrest, the outlet reported she sexually abused the child in the back of her Chevrolet SUV.

According to the affidavit, Carr allegedly admitted to police that she had picked up the teen from his housing complex several times and hugged and kissed him at least once. She purportedly confessed to contacting him on Snapchat, where she allegedly sent the minor nude images of herself.

Citing officials, WCAU-TV reported that investigators obtained Carr's cell phone and accessed her Snapchat account, which corroborated the alleged victim's allegations.

Carr’s attorney, Charles Peruto, said his client is innocent and claimed the teen and another boy were attempting a "shakedown" of the woman.

"The allegations are completely and totally false," Peruto told the Philadelphia Inquirer. "Tara is the victim here. She reported this shakedown from the two juveniles, and I say juveniles because these are gang members with guns."

Peruto claimed the two boys threatened Carr with guns. The attorney said his client reported the threats to the Woodstown Police Department, which didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from the Inquirer.

Peruto said Carr's children attend the same school as the alleged victim.

Carr was being held in the Salem County Jail and was awaiting a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday, the Inquirer said, citing court records.

The paper added that Carr is a member of the Rastelli family — owners of the Rastelli Foods Group.

According to WPVI-TV, "Carr is a former part-owner of the Rastelli Kids Complex and a former director of Camp Sam, a popular summer program for kids at RKC."

Until May 2024, Carr served as a director of the Rastelli Kids Complex — a children’s recreation complex in Sewell that hosts programs including a cheerleading camp and a summer and day camp.

George Polgar, spokesperson for the Rastelli family, told the outlet that Carr was asked to resign as soon as the child sex abuse allegations surfaced.

Polgar also said the alleged victim never visited the sports complex and stressed that Carr’s role as director was as a manager and that she was not involved in day-to-day operations, the Inquirer noted. Polgar added that in her role as director, Carr occasionally worked at the sports complex and sometimes had contact with children.

"Number one, Tara Carr has not been associated with any organized activity having to do with kids," Polgar stated. "The sports center that the family runs and that she was involved in, she hasn’t been involved since May of last year. She was one of several people involved in management there. She wasn’t actually involved in any of the cheer programs."

The Rastelli Kids Complex released a statement, "While Tara was previously an owner of RKC, she has never had any involvement in the operations or coaching of any SJS Cheer Programs or teams — and she will continue to not have any role with SJS."

