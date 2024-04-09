Shake Shack takes a shot at Chick-fil-A with new promotion, but Chick-fil-A gets the last laugh

Shake Shack is offering customers a unique promotion this month: On every Sunday in April, you can get a free chicken sandwich if you spend more than $10 at their restaurant.

A company statement marketing the promotion says:

Here at Shake Shack, we pride ourselves on our Chicken Shack which is available 7 days a week. With crispy, white-meat chicken breast over lettuce, pickles, and buttermilk herb mayo on a toasted potato bun, this sandwich outshines its competition. And what makes our Chicken Shack even better, is that it’s made with antibiotic-free chicken, something not everyone can say these days...



Every Sunday in April, we are offering a Free Chicken Shack with $10 minimum purchase with promo code: CHICKENSUNDAY.

The promotion has led people to believe that Shake Shack is taking a direct shot at Chick-fil-A — and for good reason.

First, the promotion is only being offered on Sundays, the one day of the week that Chick-fil-A is closed.

Chick-fil-A closes on Sundays because owner Truett Cathy believed that his employees needed one day a week to rest from work, allowing them to spend time with their families and worship God.

Second, the promotion uses Chick-fil-A's signature slogan "Eat More Chicken" ("Eat Mor Chikin" in CFA's marketing parlance) by titling the campaign, "Eat More Antibiotic-Free Chicken." And in its statement, Shake Shack says that using antiobiotic-free chicken is "something not everyone can say these days," presumably a reference to the news that Chick-fil-A has shifted away from its "no antibiotics ever" pledge.

Third, a press release from Shake Shack said the burger chain is "one-upping a famously ‘closed on Sundays’ chicken sandwich fast-food chain, which shall remain unnamed."

The marketing campaign may help Shake Shack stand out — but Chick-fil-A is definitely getting the last laugh.

Last week, Chick-fil-A released financial documents showing the average stand-alone Chick-fil-A location made a staggering $9.4 million in revenue in 2023. Shake Shack, on the other hand, averaged $3.8 million per restaurant.

No, Shake Shack and Chick-fil-A aren't direct competitors. But the burger chain has some work to do if they want to compete with the "Lord's chicken."

